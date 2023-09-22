Dustin Lynch KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Dustin Lynch has announced a new tour, titled KILLED THE COWBOY Tour 2024, scheduled to be held from April 2, 2024, to May 11, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be in support of the singer's new album of the same name.

The singer unveiled the upcoming tour on September 21, 2023, through an official Instagram post. This tour promises to be extraordinary, with special guest appearances by singer-songwriter Skeez.

Presale for the tour starts on September 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by registering as a member of the Stay Country Club on the official website. General tickets will be available from September 29, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the singer's official website dustinlynchmusic.com.

Dustin Lynch building momentum for new album with tour

Dustin Lynch will release his latest studio album, Killed the Cowboy, on September 29, 2023 through his label Broken Bow. The singer will embark on the US tour to support the album in 2024.

The complete list of dates and venues for the Dustin Lynch KILLED THE COWBOY 2024 TOUR is given below:

April 2, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium

April 5, 2024 – Brookings, South Dakota, at Dacotah Bank Center

April 6, 2024 – Peoria, Illinois, at Renaissance Coliseum

April 11, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 12, 2024 – Salem, Virginia, at Salem Civic Center

April 13, 2024 – Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre

April 18, 2024 – Spartanburg, South Carolina, at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

April 19, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Red Hat Amphitheater

April 20, 2024 – Hiawassee, Georgia, at Anderson Music Hall

April 25, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

April 26, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

April 27, 2024 – Newport, Kentucky, at MegaCorp Pavilion

May 2, 2024– Boston, Massachusetts, at Leader Bank Pavilion

May 3, 2024 – Verona, New York, at Turning Stone Resort Casino

May 4, 2024 – Newark, Delaware, at Bob Carpenter Center

May 9, 2024 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at McGrath Amphitheatre

May 10, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Saint Louis Music Park

May 11, 2024 – Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Harrah's Stir Concert Cove

Tracing Dustin Lynch and his music career

Dustin Lynch was born on May 14, 1985. At 16, the singer-songwriter commenced his journey by performing at open mics, simultaneously embarking on the path of songwriting. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Songwriter Universe on February 14, 2022, the singer elaborated on his songwriting process, stating:

"That’s evolved, and I think in Nashville, as a whole, it has evolved. When I first started, it was just guitars and your cell phone maybe in a room or whatever small mic set-up you’d have on your laptop.."

The singer continued:

"I think really how I’ve found most of my success is starting with a blank page both lyrically and musically and kind of let the room talk to you and let the idea and the hook of the song steer the music."

Dustin Lynch is best known for his third studio album, Current Mood, released September 8, 2017. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart and 25 on the Canadian album chart.