Dustin Lynch KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Dustin Lynch has announced a new tour, titled KILLED THE COWBOY Tour 2024, scheduled to be held from April 2, 2024, to May 11, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be in support of the singer's new album of the same name.
The singer unveiled the upcoming tour on September 21, 2023, through an official Instagram post. This tour promises to be extraordinary, with special guest appearances by singer-songwriter Skeez.
Presale for the tour starts on September 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by registering as a member of the Stay Country Club on the official website. General tickets will be available from September 29, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the singer's official website dustinlynchmusic.com.
Dustin Lynch building momentum for new album with tour
Dustin Lynch will release his latest studio album, Killed the Cowboy, on September 29, 2023 through his label Broken Bow. The singer will embark on the US tour to support the album in 2024.
The complete list of dates and venues for the Dustin Lynch KILLED THE COWBOY 2024 TOUR is given below:
- April 2, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium
- April 5, 2024 – Brookings, South Dakota, at Dacotah Bank Center
- April 6, 2024 – Peoria, Illinois, at Renaissance Coliseum
- April 11, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- April 12, 2024 – Salem, Virginia, at Salem Civic Center
- April 13, 2024 – Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre
- April 18, 2024 – Spartanburg, South Carolina, at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
- April 19, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Red Hat Amphitheater
- April 20, 2024 – Hiawassee, Georgia, at Anderson Music Hall
- April 25, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory
- April 26, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- April 27, 2024 – Newport, Kentucky, at MegaCorp Pavilion
- May 2, 2024– Boston, Massachusetts, at Leader Bank Pavilion
- May 3, 2024 – Verona, New York, at Turning Stone Resort Casino
- May 4, 2024 – Newark, Delaware, at Bob Carpenter Center
- May 9, 2024 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at McGrath Amphitheatre
- May 10, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Saint Louis Music Park
- May 11, 2024 – Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Harrah's Stir Concert Cove
Tracing Dustin Lynch and his music career
Dustin Lynch was born on May 14, 1985. At 16, the singer-songwriter commenced his journey by performing at open mics, simultaneously embarking on the path of songwriting. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Songwriter Universe on February 14, 2022, the singer elaborated on his songwriting process, stating:
"That’s evolved, and I think in Nashville, as a whole, it has evolved. When I first started, it was just guitars and your cell phone maybe in a room or whatever small mic set-up you’d have on your laptop.."
The singer continued:
"I think really how I’ve found most of my success is starting with a blank page both lyrically and musically and kind of let the room talk to you and let the idea and the hook of the song steer the music."
Dustin Lynch is best known for his third studio album, Current Mood, released September 8, 2017. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart and 25 on the Canadian album chart.