Eagles Hotel California Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, where to buy, dates, and more 

Eagles have announced additional dates for their ongoing Hotel California tour, scheduled for March this year. The band’s lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, and they are also joined by Vince Gill, the co-lead guitarist. The additional dates announced will begin on March 25 in Jacksonville, Florida, and run through April 7 in Newark.

The band, on its website, informed the public about the various VIP packages consisting of premium seats, exclusive merchandise, and parking, among other benefits. The VIP packages will be available from January 12 at 10.00 am PT.

General sales of Eagles concert tickets will be available from January 13 via Ticketmaster, with presale beginning on January 12 with code Sound. Tickets for the Eagles concert will also be available via the band’s website.

Eagles will play additional set of shows in the US from February to March

Eagles have been extending their tour dates ever since they went on tour in 2022. The new dates will run through April 7, 2023, and are mentioned in bold below.

February 17, 2023 -- Lincoln, CA at Thunder Valley Casino

February 19, 2023 -- Portland, OR at Moda Center

February 21, 2023 -- San Jose, CA at SAP Center

February 24, 2023 -- Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena

February 25, 2023 -- Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena

March 1, 2023 -- Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

March 3, 2023 -- San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

March 25, 2023 -- Jacksonville, FL at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 28, 2023 -- Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

March 30, 2023 -- Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

April 1, 2023 -- Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena

April 4, 2023 -- Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum

April 7, 2023 -- Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

Vince Gill started playing with the Eagles in 2017, alongside Deacon Frey, who joined the group after his father Glenn Frey's demise, who passed away in 2016. Deacon filled in for his father for four and a half years, after which the band announced his departure in April 2022.

In a statement expressing their gratitude, the band said:

"In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future."

Eagles have won several accolades throughout the years, including six Grammy awards. They released their debut album in 1972, which was a commercial success. The band’s fifth studio album, Hotel California, was released in 1976. The title track of the same name won the Grammy for Record of the Year.

The album has been certified 26 times multi platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Hotel California from the album won record of the year and New Kid in Town won best arrangement for voices. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

