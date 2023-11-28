"Either gonna be gold or sh*t": Michael Waldron's return to Marvel has fans on the edge already

Marvel enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as the prodigious Michael Waldron, the creative force behind Loki, makes a triumphant return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Waldron's reemergence into the Marvel fold, particularly his role in scripting Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has sent shockwaves through the fanbase. The prospect of delving deeper into the enigmatic Kang the Conqueror's storyline, coupled with Waldron's proven track record in Loki and Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, has fans on the edge, with one of them commenting on X saying, "THIS IS EITHER GONNA BE GOLD OR SHIT WITH NO INBETWEEN"

In this article, we explore the implications of Waldron's return, the growing Marvel landscape, and the intricate web of narratives that promise to captivate audiences in the forthcoming Avengers installments.

A Marvel Maven's Homecoming

Michael Waldron's stellar contribution to Loki, where he served as head writer and executive producer, catapulted him to the forefront of Marvel's creative vision. Beyond his involvement in the Avengers saga, Waldron's Marvel odyssey extends to Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

His original assignment to write Avengers: Secret Wars has taken an unexpected turn with his additional responsibility for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. While previous speculation hinted at a shift away from the Kang storyline, Waldron's dual role suggests a meticulous interweaving of narratives. The upcoming Avengers films, dated for 2026 and 2027, seem to have a promising start under Waldron's narrative stewardship.

Kang Dynasty: Creative Shuffles

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has emerged as a pivotal chapter in the MCU, with Kang the Conqueror positioned as the central antagonist for the next phase. The previous departures of director Destin Daniel Cretton and screenwriter Jeff Loveness from the project led many to speculate that Kang would eventually be phased out.

However, despite the present uncertainties surrounding Jonathan Majors, Waldron's involvement may be a hint that Disney hasn’t given up on the exploration of Kang's complex backstory and motivations.

MCU on the path of revamping

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite series successes like Loki and What If...?, is seeing a discernible decline in content development. Viewers are yearning for a captivating narrative similar to the ones that typified the Marvel Cinematic Universe in it's earliest days.

With a ratio of one movie to six TV series in 2024, there is a clear move away from blockbuster movies and toward TV shows, which raises questions about the sustainability of this strategy.

Unexpected postponements of highly anticipated films, such as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Marvels, in addition to rumored reshoots for Captain America 4 and Daredevil: Born Again, point to internal discussions at Marvel Studios.

The Marvels' underperforming at the box office isn't the only issue the studio has been dealing with. Although Loki season 2 was well praised, significant rewrites continue to hinder Marvel's next phase of content. Disney too had its fair share of problems, with the animated musical Wish receiving a lukewarm response.

While excitement for upcoming Marvel films remains high, with rumors of fan favorites like Iron Man and Black Widow making potential returns, the challenges it confronts are as important.

As speculation swirls around the future of the MCU, including the potential directorial role of Sam Raimi and the fate of the Kang storyline, one thing is clear—Waldron's pen will wield an influence over the next two Avengers movies, paving the way for the next big phase in the MCU.