"Eject him": Love Island USA fans slam Mike Stark for telling Sarah Hyland she was being "mad disrespectful"

Love Island USA season 5 aired another unseen bits episode this Saturday. One of the clips that was shown during the August 19, 2023 episode was of Keenan's elimination.

During the segment, Kay Kay shocked the entire villa by revealing that she wanted to leave with Keenan. While this left most of the villa in tears, Sarah Hyland asked the season 5 contestant whether she was "absolutely happy" with her decision.

Mike Stark, however, didn't like the Love Island USA season 5 host's question and was vocal about his opinion.

Mike's statements did not sit well with the host, who was left wide-eyed. Fans echoed Sarah's thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter) demanding they "eject him" for being disrespectful towards the host.

"Wanted some screen time": Love Island USA season 5 fans unhappy with Mike Stark

Love Island USA season 5 saw more than one contestant leave the villa this week. While Keenan was evicted from the Peacock show, his connection Kay Kay voluntarily decided to leave with him in Friday's episode.

On Saturday, the show aired unseen bits of the week, which included the recent elimination ceremony. The segment was emotional and left most of the villa in tears, as cast members were surprised that Kay Kay would decided to self-evict.

As various contestants mumbled for her to "stop" and hoped she would change her mind, the Love Island USA season 5 host wanted to know if she was happy with her decision.

When Keenan went to kiss his connection goodbye, she told him that she was leaving too. Keanan told her to stay in the game while other Love Island USA islanders told her to "stop, dude, stop." However, she didn't listen and asked Sarah Hyland if she could say something.

"Um, I would like to voluntarily also leave. I feel like I found what I came here for and I'd like to leave with Keenan."

Kay Kay's decision shocked the entire villa as her statement was met with gasps and wide-eyed islanders. She noted that she was not upset as she walked up to Keenan and stood next to him as the rest of the emotional season 5 contestants gave her a round of applause.

While others still couldn't believe Kay Kay's decision, Keenan noted that she was "too good" for him, and she replied, "You're perfect." Love Island USA season 5 host told the female cast member that before she left, she wanted to make sure that she was "absolutely happy" with her decision. To this, Kay Kay replied with a prompt "No regrets."

Mike Stark, however, didn't like Sarah's question and asked her why she was "saying it like that." The host was clearly taken aback by the response and confirmed that he was talking to her.

"Yeah, that sounded mad disrespectful."

The host and the cast were shocked by the way Mike spoke to Sarah, as Sarah responded by asking, "I'm being disrespectful? Okay then." Leonardo, who was standing between the two, apologized to the host for his fellow islander's behavior.

"Sarah, I apologize for his reaction. I think it's just the heat of the moment."

An evidently angry Sarah accepted his apology and noted "Boys will be boys" before moving on from the incident. Fans were shocked and upset by the season 5 contestant's behavior toward Sarah and slammed him on social media.

Love Island USA season 5 airs episodes from Thursdays to Tuesdays on Peacock.