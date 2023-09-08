Elevator Game cast list and characters explored

Shudder's new horror flick, Elevator Game, will hit the platform on Friday, September 15, 2023. The movie tells the story of an introverted boy who joins a group of teenagers running an online web series. However, the boy has a disturbing secret that could change their lives forever. Here's a short synopsis of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Based on the online phenomenon of the same name, ELEVATOR GAME follows socially awkward teenager Ryan, who ingratiates himself into a group of recent high school graduates that run an online web series debunking urban legends.''

The synopsis further states:

''But Ryan has a secret: his sister disappeared months earlier, and he believes they -- and a dangerous online challenge called 'The Elevator Game' -- were responsible. To play the game, you must ride the elevator in a specific sequence, invoking a supernatural creature called 'The 5th Floor Woman'. In an attempt to gain more information as to the whereabouts of his sister, Ryan persuades the group to play the game once more, and risk unleashing the most fearsome consequences imaginable.''

Elevator Game stars Gino Anania in the lead role, alongside many others playing significant supporting characters. The movie is directed by Rebekah McKendry and written by Travis Seppala.

Elevator Game cast list: Who stars in Shudder's new horror thriller?

1) Gino Anania as Ryan Keaton

Gino Anania stars as protagonist Ryan Keaton in Shudder's Elevator Game. Ryan is a socially awkward teenage boy whose sister has mysteriously disappeared. He then goes on to befriend a group of friends who he believes are the culprits behind his sister's disappearance.

Ryan's journey toward finding his story forms the core of the narrative, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the movie. Gino Anania looks brilliant in the movie's trailer, as he perfectly captures the various complicated shades of his character with absolute ease.

His other notable acting credits include Bring It On: Cheer Or Die, Project Christmas Wish, and I Still See You, to name a few.

2) Verity Marks as Chloe Young

Verity Marks portrays the character of Chloe Young in the new horror movie. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known at this point, but she's set to play a significant role in the story. Marks has previously been a part of Missing and Alone, Love Strikes Twice, and A Secret to Keep, among many more.

3) Alec Carlos as Kris Russo

Actor Alec Carlos dons the role of Kris Russo in Elevator Game. At this point, not much else is known about his character, but he's believed to play a crucial role in the story. Viewers might recognize Carlos from In a Moment's Notice, Bring It On: Cheer Or Die, Tales from the Hood 3, and Orphan: First Kill.

Apart from Alec Carlos, Gino Anania, and Verity Marks, Elevator Game also has many other actors playing supporting roles:

Madison MacIsaac as Izzy Simpson

Liam Stewart-Kanigan as Kevin

Nazariy Demkowicz as Matty Davis

Don't forget to catch the Elevator Game on Shudder on Friday, September 15, 2023.