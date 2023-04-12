Eliana Gonzalez GoFundMe raises over $13,000 after seven-year-old is killed on California highway

Eliana Gonzalez, a seven-year-old, was killed on a California highway at around 10:50 pm on Friday, April 7, 2023, after she was run over by a car. The incident took place on Highway 101 near Highway 156, according to the California Highway Patrol told KSBW. Gonzalez was dressed in all-black and was reportedly trying to cross the highway on her own when a car hit her, despite the driver trying to swerve to avoid her.

The seven-year-old, who was diagnosed with autism, had two older sisters. She is believed to have wandered out of her house on her own after her father, Jermain Gonzalez, put her to sleep.

After Eliana Gonzalez's death, a GoFundMe was set up to help her family with the funeral expenses. The GoFundMe was set up with a goal of $15,000 and has already raised $13,594.

Eliana Gonzalez was run over by several vehicles

Authorities believe that Eliana Gonzalez stepped out of her house after she was put to bed by her father, who also fell asleep. She reached Highway 101 and was hit by a Nissan as she tried to cross the road.

The driver, who was driving at 65 mph, tried to swerve to avoid hitting the child but ended up hitting her. However, that wasn't all as the California Highway Patrol reported receiving several calls about multiple cars hitting a child.

Eliana Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, as per a report by KION. The incident occurred near the Monterey County community of Prunedale, a city of 19,000 people about 100 miles south of San Francisco.

Gloria cruz @Gloriac77537915

gofund.me/f15c5e33 Eliana Gonzalez “Nichie” tragic death on hwy 101 Eliana Gonzalez “Nichie” tragic death on hwy 101 gofund.me/f15c5e33

The driver of the 2018 Nissan, the car that hit the girl, is said to be in his 30s. He reportedly stayed at the scene after the crash as part of the investigation. Traffic officials have ruled out drugs and alcohol as possible factors responsible for the accident. However, NewsBreak reported that people are requested to call the authorities if they have more information.

YoMAMA @estherortiz2022 Eliana Gonzalez “Nichie” tragic death on hwy 101 gofund.me/f4bac47e Eliana Gonzalez “Nichie” tragic death on hwy 101 gofund.me/f4bac47e

To help Jermain Gonzalez, Eliana's father with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page was also set up by Jermain's uncle Noel Chávez. According to the GoFundMe page, Jermain lost his wife, Andrea, nearly six months before he lost his youngest daughter. Eliana Gonzalez's mother passed away six months ago from lupus and Hepatitis C.

As mentioned earlier, the GoFundMe page was set up with a goal of $15,000 and has raised over $13,000 at the time of writing.

Just one day after Eliana Gonzalez was killed in a road accident, a 32-year-old woman was killed after being hit by two vehicles flying off a Pacific Palisades highway. The woman was sitting on a beach with two other people when a drunk driver crashed into three parked vehicles along the Pacific Coast Highway near Los Angeles. The crash caused two vehicles to go over a cliff and onto the beach, KTLA reported.

While the 32-year-old woman was killed, the two people with her, another 32-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were also injured. While one of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other two were hospitalized. They were reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital. Meanwhile, the drunk driver was identified as a 21-year-old whose name wasn't released to the public.

Poll : 0 votes