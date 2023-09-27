Elvis Costello and the Imposters 2024 Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Elvis Costello has announced a new tour, titled 7-0-7, which is scheduled to be held from January 10, 2024, to February 2, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is a continuation of the singer and his band's current tour and will precede the Australian tour scheduled for 2024.

The singer announced the new tour, featuring special performances by Charlie Sexton, via a post on their official Instagram page on September 26, 2023.

Presale for 7-0-7 will be available from September 27, 2023, at 10 am local time. Interested patrons must register for the singer's mailing list to gain access to the presale. General tickets will be available from September 29, 2023, although prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters to collaborate with Charlie Sexton on tour

Elvis Costello and the Imposters commenced their tour in late 2022, with a North American leg that continued till September. The tour wrapped up with a show at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, California, on September 3, 2022.

Subsequently, there was a 2023 North America tour, which began with a show at the Queen Elizabeth Theater in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 7, 2023, and ended with a show at The Met in Philadelphia on July 14, 2023.

The singer and his band then embarked on a European tour, which will conclude with a show at the KKL Luzern in Luzern, Switzerland, on October 3, 2023.

Following the Europe tour, Elvis Costello and the Imposters will embark on the 7-0-7 tour in 2024, and like the previous tour, they are bringing Charlie Sexton along with them. Sexton, a guitarist, is best known for his work with Bob Dylan's band.

The full list of dates and venues for the Elvis Costello 2024 tour is given below:

January 10, 2024 – Tallahassee, Florida, at FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

January 11, 2024 – Clearwater, Florida, at Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 12, 2024 – Miami Beach, Florida, at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

January 14, 2024 – Miramar Beach, Florida, at 30A Songwriters Festival Grand Boulevard Outdoor Stage

January 16, 2024 - New Orleans, Louisiana, at Orpheum Theater

January 17, 2024 - Houston, Texas, at House of Blues Houston

January 19, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

January 20, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

January 22, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

January 25, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Uptown Theatre

January 26, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory at the District

January 29, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium

January 30, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

January 31, 2024 – Durham, North Carolina, at Durham Performing Arts Center

February 2, 2024 – Wilmington, North Carolina, at Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

The dates for the Australia 2024 tour, which will follow the North America tour, is also available:

March 31, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

April 1, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Sydney Opera House

April 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Sydney Opera House

April 3, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Palais Theater

Elvis Costello is best known for his songwriting and vocal versatility, with a career spanning more than four decades. Notable among his works are the albums My Aim Is True and Armed Forces.