Emily Blunt’s look for the Oscars 2024 receives fans’ criticism: “It looks ill-fitting” 

Emily Blunt attended the Oscar ceremony on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood's famed Dolby Theatre. The star-studded event, known as the 96th Academy Awards, drew a large number of notable personalities.

Emily walked the red carpet with her husband, John Krasinski, and the pair appeared to be having a great time, which added to the evening's glamor. Despite their glowing presence, social media comments were divided, with fans expressing a variety of views on Emily's appearance. One of the users commented:

Emily Blunt wore a white sparkly dress at Oscars 2024

Emily Blunt wore a stunning golden Schiaparelli gown to the 2024 Academy Awards. The dress appeared to defy gravity, thanks to its almost magical design. It further enhanced her already elegant appearance.

Emily complemented her look with a Judith Leiber pocketbook, Alexandre Birman shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. This further enhanced her overall style. Her husband, John Krasinski, looked equally stunning in an all-white tuxedo with a white bow tie.

Their matching attire made for a spectacular Oscars date night, adding to the splendor of the occasion. However, not all the fans were impressed with Emily’s style. While some love the Schiaparelli gown, others shared mixed reactions. Here are some of them:

Emily Blunt got her first Academy Award nomination this year, for Best Supporting Actress in the film "Oppenheimer." The film has received an amazing 13 nominations, including one for Best Picture.

This awards season, the actress has been in the news nonstop. Among these was being granted the Outstanding Cast Performance in a Motion Picture Award by the Screen Actors Guild. She's at the top of the industry's top performers thanks to her talent and commitment to her job.

She stood out from the throng with her amazing Schiaparelli gown, which had bold shoulders and a daring split. Her look and her Tiffany & Co. jewelry served as a representation of Hollywood elegance.

Emily Blunt's Oscar speech from 2024 demonstrated her extraordinary elegance. The crowd went wild for her since she looked so beautiful in a dress that fit her like a glove.

Together with her stylish spouse, the pair radiated refinement and charm, producing a memorable moment on the red carpet that won over followers from all over the world.