"Endless biscuits would bankrupt them": Red Lobster endless shrimp offer contributing to massive losses sparks wild reactions

Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal was initially a limited-time deal set to end in June 2023 when it was permanently added to Red Lobster's menu. For $20, customers could eat as much of their favorite shrimp as they wanted. The deal, which was pitched to increase traffic into the restaurant chain ended up doing more damage than any profit.

The restaurant chain, owned by Thai Union Group, reported a loss of over $11 million in the third quarter of 2023. The price of the famous deal was eventually raised to $25.

When netizens found out about it, they took to social media to wonder how the company didn't anticipate the results of the deal. Others opined that the reasons behind the loss extended beyond just the one deal with one Instagrammer commenting:

Netizens trolled Red Lobster (Image via Instagram/@kollegekidd)

Netizens skeptical about Red Lobster's losses

Social media users had quite a lot to say about the losses incurred by Red Lobster. Many said that the company should take the blame for not anticipating the repercussions of such a financially unstable deal. Others alleged that the company might not have been correctly managing money. A few others suggested that the restaurant chains' losses were due to bad food.

Some netizens suggested that the company was lying or the loss was negligible. Several users said they didn't care about the losses and simply wanted their $20 all-you-can-eat lobster, but that the biscuits were the most in-demand item from the menu. Others lamented at being too late to avail of the $20 offer. People were all reacting to @kollegekidd's Instagram post of the news.

Netizens were skeptical (Image via Instagram)

Netizens were skeptical (Image via Instagram)

Netizens were skeptical (Image via Instagram)

Netizens were skeptical (Image via Instagram)

Netizens were skeptical (Image via Instagram)

Netizens were skeptical (Image via Instagram)

Netizens were skeptical (Image via Instagram)

Ultimate Endless Shrimp fiasco leads to $11 million in losses for Red Lobster

Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal was an 18-year-old tradition that had always been successful for the franchise. The deal allowed customers to purchase two of any shrimp to start and they could keep ordering until they were full and satisfied. Each meal also carried a choice of side, and "warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits". All this was available for $20 for a limited time.

Expand Tweet

However, when they made it permanent in June 2023, the script flipped. The immense and unprecedented popularity of the deal meant that $20 could no longer be sustainable for the deal.

The deal price was later increased to $22 and eventually became $25.

Ludovic Garnier, CFO of Thai Union, owner of the restaurant chain, told CNN in early November that the company didn't earn a lot of money on the deal at $22. He added that the idea of the deal was the "bring some traffic."

It did work to an extent, as the deal brought an increase of 2% in traffic as compared to the last quarter and 4% when compared to the same time last year. However, it came at a huge cost. The company reported an operating loss of over $11 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Expand Tweet

Garnier further stated that the company needed to be "much more careful" with identifying the "entry point" and the price they were offering the promotion at.