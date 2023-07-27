“Erica appreciates me”: LHHATL star Khaotic clap backs at Amy Luciani as love triangle unfolds on season 11 

Erica Banks and Amy Luciani have been making headlines with comments they made about one another on Instagram. Amy Luciani recently shared a post where she and Erica Banks wore the same outfit. Amy added a caption aimed at Erica and Khaotic, which read:

“Last time imma speak on this. I do NOT want Khaotic. I told him he fa everybody that’s when he reached down and grabbed for Erica. I bowed out the situation. Erica just commented that I’m delusional. As you see he bought her my same wig but she extended her baby hair. He put her in the exact same outfit as me 3 weeks later and boom – she became Delusional,” she wrote.

In the caption, she highlighted how she thinks they're cute together and that they should stay happy with each other. This led Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Khaotic to share his views.

“Erica Appreciates Me N U Still Sneaking Round Wit Ya Ex Fiancé So Don't Get Mad Dat U Fumbled Da Bag Just Make Sure Ur Fiancé Has Something 2 Bring 2 Ur Table Other Den A Appetite N Erica Wore It. Better Dats Why I Put YALL N Da Same Outfits N Hair,” Khaotic wrote in the comment section.

Khaotic discussed kissing Amy Luciani on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11

The social media feud between the stars started when Neighborhood Talk on Instagram shared a clip of Erica Banks with Khaotic. As seen in the video shared by the publication, both stars hugged each other, while Erica Banks mentioned they aren't in a relationship, but they are getting to know each other.

All was fine until Amy Luciani saw this post and commented on how she and Khaotic hooked up some time before the video was taken. In addition, she added, "Get it girlllll." Following that up, Erica called Amy "delusional."

In a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11, Khaotic was seen discussing Amy with Scrappy. During their conversation, Khaotic talked about kissing Amy and wanting a polyamorous relationship.

During the July 11 episode, Khaotic revealed that he has feelings for Amy and Erica and that he is single and will not get into a relationship until he finds someone who appreciates him and makes him feel like a "king." Further, he mentioned that they could be in a "polyester relationship" if both of them take him seriously.

"I would love to have a polyester relationship with Amy and Erica.”

On the other hand, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Amy Luciani talked with her sister about how the kiss occurred and how she saw Khaotic with Erica afterward. Additionally, Amy Luciani mentioned that she is not sure what Khaotic wants, especially when she sees him flirting with Erica in front of her.

"I did not expect Khaotic to kiss me. He was very strategic, how he did it, off camera. You look beautiful, muah. So I don’t know, we just, it’s like, one of those things that’s just complicated,” she said.

Despite Khaotic's confusion between Erica Banks and Amy Luciani in season 11, his feelings for Erica are seen quite often, so there is a possibility that they will form a relationship in future episodes.

Fans can watch the latest episode of LHHATL season 11 every Tuesday on MTV.