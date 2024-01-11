Escapade Music Festival 2024: Where to buy tickets, lineup, & all you need to know

Escapade Music Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 21, 2024, to June 23, 2024, at Landsdowne Park in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its twelfth edition, having been first held in 2010 and annually ever since, except for the 2019 and 2020 editions, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition of the festival, which will feature performances by musical acts such as The Chainsmokers, Armin Van Buuren, and Dave Summer, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on January 9, 2024.

Tickets for the festival will be available on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 12:00 pm EST. Early access to the ticket sale can also be availed by signing up at the official website of the festival. Both early access and general tickets will be available exclusively on the official festival website. However, ticket prices have not been announced as of yet.

Escapade Music Festival 2024 lineup

Escapade Music Festival 2024 represents the second full-fledged edition of the festival after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the festival is bringing a star-studded lineup to the event.

The full lineup for the Escapade Music Festival is given below:

AC Slater

Acraze

Alleycvt

Armin Van Buuren

Avao

Bunt

Celo

The Chainsmokers

Chase & Status

Cheyenne Giles

Claptone

Dave Summer

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Dog Eat Dog (Crankdat x Riot Ten)

Domeno

Draeden

Ferry Corsten presents Gouryella

Fisher

Ganja White Night

GG Magree

Goodboys

Gorillat

Hairitage

Hamro

Hugel

Ilan Bluestone

Illenium

Imanu b2b Nitepunk

Isoxo

James Hype

Kayzo

Knock 2

Kream

Kyle Walker

Lev3l

Levity

Lost Frequencies

Lucas & Steve

Maddix

Matt Sassari

Mau P

Max Styler

Merow

Michael Sparks

Morten

Nikko X Swae

No Thanks

Noizu

Oddikidout

Pretty Pink

Return of the Jaded

Sammy Virji

Seven Lions

Slander

Steve Angello

Steve Aoki

Subtronics

Tape B

Tchami x Malaa (No Redemption)

Vini Vinci

Zedd

Zubah

Dersed

Ecco & Sando

Filthy

Karl K-Otik

Kiari

Marta

MHoly

Mvngo

Oli West b2b Igluu

Pineo & Loeb

Sammy

Setou & Senyo

Vanpage

Zabo

More about Escapade Music Festival

The Escapade Music Festival first took place in 2010, when it was held as a single-day event on July 1, 2010, better known in Canada as Canada Day. The festival featured headliner Deadmau5 and was held at the Byward Market, witnessing only a few hundred patrons.

Speaking with EDM website on May 29, 2017, Ali Shafee, the event's director, elaborated on the impetus behind the foundation of the festival, stating:

"Early on, our partners were building the scene in Ottawa by producing shows at various nightclubs. Realizing that there was a demand for bigger artists and larger production, we decided to produce our first Escapade on Canada Day 2010. The lineup featured Canadian artist DEADMAU5 and was the first large scale EDM event in Ottawa."

Following the success of the first two editions, the festival expanded to a multi-day event and moved venues multiple times as it grew in popularity, starting with the Ottawa Stadium edition in 2013 and followed by RA Central Grounds in 2013.

The festival witnessed its first major crowd, with over 30,000 patrons, in 2014, which was held at Rideau Carleton Raceway in Southeast Ottawa. The 2014 edition featured an extra day and marked a turning point in the festival's history, attracting more mainstream electronica artists such as Kaskade.

In 2018, the festival broke the 40,000 crowd milestone, with even bigger artists in the lineup, such as Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade, Alesso, Ty Dolla Sign, and Robotaki, among others.