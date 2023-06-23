Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls: Everything we know so far

The first trailer for Focus Features and Working Title's Drive-Away Dolls has been released. Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s comedy caper is currently the biggest thing being talked about, and it is going to come to our screens this fall with some brand-new adventures. Mixed with romance, drama, and adventure, this comedy road film will bring plenty of action to the big screen when it premieres, and coming from one of the Coen brothers, the movie is sure to be exciting.

The plot follows Jamie, who is going through a hard time after a breakup with a girlfriend, as she pairs up with her friend Marian in search of a fresh start. The two embark on a sudden and unplanned road trip to Tallahassee, but their vacation quickly turns into an adventure and goes awry when they cross paths with some questionable people.

What do we know about Drive-Away Dolls?

Do we have a release date yet?

There is good news for interested viewers: the Ethan Coen comedy finally has a release date. Drive-Away Dolls will premiere in theaters on September 22, 2023. No news of an OTT release of the movie has been announced yet.

About the movie: Plot and trailer explored

The synopsis for Drive-Away Dolls, according to IMDb, is as follows:

"Jamie regrets her breakup with her girlfriend while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start they embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals."

Watch the official trailer of Drive-Away Dolls here.

Coming from one of the Coen brothers, the Oscar-winning director duo, the movie is one of the most anticipated features of 2023. The Coen brothers are usually known for working together. They are known for collaborating on critically acclaimed movies like Fargo and No Country for Old Men. However, this time Ethan is working on the film without his brother Joel.

This is not the first time the duo has not worked together. Joel Coen adapted The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021 with Denzel Washington in the lead role. However, this does not mean that the director duo have given up working together. We can expect them to collaborate on future projects. But for this project, Ethan Coen is collaborating with his wife, Tricia Cooke, who has written the script for the project. Commenting on the queer film and the dynamic of Jamie and Marian’s relationship, she said,

“I’m queer, and I’ve always identified as queer. Making a queer movie that was fun, playful and didn’t take itself too seriously especially back when we wrote it in 2020 seemed like a really fun and interesting idea. There aren’t that many movies of these films about lesbians. It’s important that it’s a queer movie and important that it doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

Cooke has previously worked as an editor and associate editor in many of the Coen brothers’ films, like O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Man Who Wasn’t There.

Explore the cast list of Drive-Away Dolls

As of now, we know that Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Pedro Pascal have been cast in the lead roles in the movie. They will be joined by an ensemble of talented actors like Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon.

