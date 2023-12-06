Ethel Cain 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Hayden Silas Anhedönia, professionally known as Ethel Cain, is back with a new tour. Titled The Childish Behaviour, the tour is scheduled to be held from June 3, 2024, to June 27, 2024, in venues across continental Europe, the UK, and the mainland United States.

The Childish Behaviour tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name and will feature performances in Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, Los Angeles, and New York City. Presale for the tour will be available from December 6, 2023, at an unspecified time.

Presale can be accessed by registering at the Laylo website's page for the tour, the links to which are available via the singer's socials. General tickets for the tour will be available starting December 8, 2023, at 10 am local time. Although the ticket prices have not been announced, they can be purchased at the singer's official website after the aforementioned dates.

Ethel Cain's 2024 tour dates

Ethel Cain's upcoming tour will be a follow-up to her 2023 Blood Staind Blonde tour, which wrapped up with a show at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California, on October 23, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the Ethel Caine 2024 Childish Behaviour tour is given below:

June 3, 2024 - Paris, France at Le Trianon

June 4, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso

June 5, 2024 - London, UK, at RoundHouse

June 7, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Olympia Theatre

June 22, 2024 - Los Angeles, California, at Greek Theatre

June 27, 2024 - New York City, New York, at Summer Stage at Central Park

While it has not been stated that the singer will bring new music to the tour, in an exclusive interview with The Guardian on July 7, 2023, the singer revealed she was working on a new album.

"I’m trying to push my own envelope a bit. I’m trying to be super intentional about it and careful and dedicated and meticulous. Some of the songs I’m proudest of are on this project," she said.

More on Ethel Cain and her music career

Ethel Cain, aka Hayden Silas Anhedönia, was born in a traditional Christian family in Florida. The singer adopted the moniker of Ethel Cain as a role model, stating in an exclusive interview with Pitchfork Magazine on April 20, 2021:

“Ethel is not a separate character as much as a chunk of my life that I cut off to make her own entity, because it was getting to a point where she was taking me over. But she’s also my role model in a way, because she’s what I want to be."

The singer continued:

"Nothing can happen to her that she doesn’t want to happen. You can’t catch her lacking, I suppose.I’m also bipolar so I’m constantly flip-flopping between stuff. Who knows, I might have a manic episode that makes me scrap her later down the line and go by a completely new name. I can never tell you for sure."

The singer became prominent with her third EP, Inbred, released on April 23, 2021. The EP was critically acclaimed but failed to make the mainstream charts.

Ethel Cain found success with her debut studio album, Preacher's Daughter, which was released on May 12, 2022. The slowcore album has been critically acclaimed since its release and has gained the singer an online following.