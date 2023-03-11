Everything Everywhere All At Once: Where was Evelyn Wang's popular $30 sweater bought from and why?

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Wang), a Chinese immigrant who runs a laundromat with her family. She lives a life of crushed hopes until one day, she realizes that her purpose in life is for the greater good and to protect the universe from a supervillain. Yet, even if the bad guy is close to home, Evelyn now has to battle evil while also defending the planet.

The infamous $30 red punk sweater that Evelyn Wang wore in the movie was by the designer Shirley Kurata ,who won the Costume Designers Guild award for her contribution in Everything Everywhere All At Once. As for where the sweater was brought from, the answer is Chinatown.

Shirley Kuarata dishes about how Evelyn Wang's popular $30 sweater is representative of the character

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' gave Shirley Kurata the Academy Award nomination (Image via Japan Times)

Evelyn Wang's popular $30 sweater was brought from Chinatown, which as per the designer, fits the character perfectly. Apart from that, fans of the film had been curious about several questions related to the article of clothing, such as its backstory or why Shirley Kurata picked this red punk sweater from that particular location.

Thankfully, the designer explained everything related to the sweater during her interview with Vogue. Kurata said how Evelyn Wang and Waymond's financial instability would compel them to shop from Chinatown, which she believes has a style of its own as they are "very distinctly Asian":

"Whenever I shop for a character, I like to think about where they would shop. I felt that Evelyn and Waymond don’t have a ton of money but they would definitely shop for clothes for themselves in Chinatown. And there’s just a style to it too that is very distinctly Asian—especially like Asian mom, dad, or grandma or grandpa. It so happened that we were filming around the Chinese New Year, so there were a lot of pieces for sale catering to that [aesthetic]."

Elaborating on how she reacted when she first saw the red punk sweater, Kurata mentioned how the dubious nature of certain words on clothes makes one think but it also somehow turns out to be "super cool.":

"So I saw this red punk sweater, and I was like, Oh, this is perfect. I love when you see clothes coming from Asia, where it’s like, Why does this have this word? But then it’s also super cool. There was this whole punk thing too; it came in a scene where she smashes the window, and it exemplified what she was going through and who she really was. She was becoming bad*ss and punk at that point."

As can be gathered from the above interview, Kurata wanted to give Evelyn Wang's character a super natural clothing touch, which is why the designer selected Chinatown market to pick the best costume. Moreover, talking about the price of the red punk sweater, Kurata told the Japan Times:

"The entire budget of my movie’s wardrobe was probably the equivalent of one Marvel costume"

Thanks to Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata is ready to receive her first Academy Award as she has designed costumes for Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu.

Along with Kurata, other designer nominations include Ruth Carter for Wakanda Forever, Jenny Beavan for Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, four-time nominee Mary Zophres for Babylon, and Catherine Martin for Elvis.

Now, it's just a wait of two days to see all these talents together at the 2023 Oscars.

