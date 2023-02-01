Everything to know about The Chorus: Success, Here I Go on Disney+ 

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go, Disney's latest venture, is coming soon to the streaming platform. After a relatively quiet January with not many releases making it to the streaming platform, February promises to be an eventful month beginning with the release of the Brazilian musical.

The Disney+ Original series was originally titled El Coro: Fama, Allá Voy and has been translated into English to mean The Chorus: Success, Here I Go. The musical follows a group of young artists who fight tooth and nail to pave the way for their own success.

Everything to know about The Chorus: Success, Here I Go - Plot, release date, cast list explored

The Disney+ musical is a Brazilian series that follows the lives of ten young artists who reach the final round of auditions to join the Theater Company. Following this, each of them is now set to be evaluated based on their talent, and they will be forced to come face to face with their dreams, passions, fears, and uncertainties of the past, as all of this defines their future and have the power to make or break them.

The musical is a story about young people who want to bring their dreams to life, and is also a celebration and tribute to the many artists who continue to keep alive and burn the flame of love for the stage as well as for Brazilian culture.

The official synopsis of the musical, according to IMDb, is as follows:

"A new musical company in Brazil is looking for young people who can sing and perform and they apply to the auditions from all over the country in search for success. This is a story of hardships and friendships on the road to fame."

Catch the trailer for the Disney musical series here:

The series has been created by Miguel Falabella and produced by the companies Nonstop and Formata Produções e Conteúdo on behalf of The Walt Disney Company.

O Coro: Sucesso Aqui Vou Eu or The Chorus: Success, Here I Go premieres on Disney+ this February 1, 2023, in the US. It will be available exclusively on the Disney streaming platform and can be watched by signing up for the streaming service and opting for a paid subscription.

The cast list explored

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go will see some brilliant actors in both primary and supporting roles:

Miguel Falabella as Renato Milva

Gabriella Di Grecco as Nora Labbra

Sara Sarres as Marita Bell

Karin Hils as Marion de Almeida

Lucas Wickhaus as Jorge

Daniel Rangel as Leandro

Micaela Díaz as Alícia Peralta

Gabriel Hipólito as Reginaldo

Graciely Junqueira as Ivone

Carolina Amaral as Antonia

Rhener Freitas as Maurício Sombah

Bruno Boer as Sissy

Guilherme Magon as Artur

Magno Bandarz as Fernando

Adriano Fanti as Norman

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go was released on Disney+ in Brazil in September. Soon after, the streaming platform brought the series to viewers in Latin America. Now, finally, after a long wait, the Brazilian musical will make it to the screens of US viewers this February 2023.

