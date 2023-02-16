Ex on the Beach Couples episode 2 release date, air time, and plot

Ex on the Beach Couples episode 2, titled You're Breaking My Heart, will air on MTV this Thursday, February 16, at 9 pm ET. The episode will be uploaded to the network's website one day after the television premiere.

Fans can also stream the show on Philo, FuboTV, Sling, and DirecTV Stream.

After an exciting season premiere, episode 2 of the show will feature the arrival of the exes. The cast members will be seen interacting with their respective partner's exes, which could lead to some heartbreaking revelations. Liam and Leylah's bond will also weaken as a shocking truth regarding her ex comes to light.

What to expect from Ex on the Beach Couples episode 2?

This week on Ex on the Beach Couples, the exes will try to weaken the current couple's connections. MTV's description of the upcoming episode reads:

"The couples settle into the villa, but the vacation is over when the first exes check in; Liam learns the heartbreaking reality about Leylah and her ex; the first Shack reveals some eye-opening truths and welcomes some surprise."

In the promo, Ri can be seen shocked after hearing that her ex Spari and Shayla have been dating for the past two years. Ri will then encourage Shayla to ask Spari about when they went on their last date, which will lead to the revelation that he had been double dating for some time.

Shayla herself can be seen getting nervous as she feels that she and Spari have different boundaries when it comes to female friendships.

The promo also reveals Liam telling Leylah that she has broken her heart after the latter confesses that she is not even sure about their love.

In a confessional, Leylah's ex is seen telling viewers that he had once messaged her on a night out and the two had gotten physically intimate, which might have caused some trouble in Leylah and Liam's current relationship.

Fans will also discover a shocking truth in the "shack" about one of the couples. The episode's description also hints at another ex being welcomed onto the beach.

Recap of Ex on the Beach Couples episode 1

MTV's description of the episode, titled Couples: Journey to Engagement, read:

"6 couples are ready to get engaged but there is one thing holding them back from taking that next big step… their ever-present, ever-lingering EX. Over the course of 3 phases. They will put their relationships to the test like never before. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after."

Last week on Ex on the Beach Couples, 6 couples arrived at the Gran Canaria Island of Spain to test their relationship against their respective partner's exes. All of the couples wanted to get engaged by the end of the experiment, but had serious doubts about their relationship.

Leylah's partner could not arrive on time because of an important match, and he decided to come one day after the shooting began.

The remaining couples went on a date where they were given a photo album of their own relationship. They were shocked to learn that their ex would sleep just above them on bunk beds.

Fresh episodes of Ex on the Beach Couples air every Thursday on MTV at 9 pm ET.

