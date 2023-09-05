Example 2024 UK and Ireland tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and more

English singer-songwriter Example has excited his fans by announcing an incredible UK and Ireland tour happening next year, with Example performing at 17 different places all around the UK and Ireland. These 17 major cities, including London, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Dublin, will get a chance to see him live and enjoy his live performances.

The tour promises to be epic as it's a celebration of his classic and new hits, and it will include iconic venues like the O2 Academy in Bristol and Glasglow.

The presale for the tour will commence on Wednesday, September 6, via his official website. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 8 at 10 am local time via the singer's official website, Ticketmaster, and Gigs and Tour website.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated on the latest news about the tour.

Example's UK and Ireland tour will begin in Bridlington and end in London

Example will kick off the tour with his Bridlington concert, scheduled for February 2, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in London on February 24, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

February 2, 2024 - Bridlington, Spa

February 4, 2024 - Lincoln, The Engine Shed

February 5, 2024 - Buckley, The Tivoli

February 7, 2024 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

February 8, 2024 - Newcastle, NX

February 9, 2024 - Nottingham, Rock City

February 10, 2024 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

February 12, 2024 - Bristol, O2 Academy

February 13, 2024 - Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

February 14, 2024 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

February 16, 2024 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 17, 2024 - Leeds, O2 Academy

February 18, 2024 - Norwich, UEA

February 20, 2024 - Belfast, The Limelight

February 21, 2024 - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

February 23, 2024 - Cardiff, The Great Hall

February 24, 2024 - London, The Roundhouse

Example is an English singer-songwriter known for his hit single Changed the Way You Kiss Me

Elliot Gleave, known by his initials E.G., is a British singer who goes by the stage name Example. His journey in the music world started when he was studying at Royal Holloway. There, he met Joseph Gardner, also known as Rusher, and together, they created a concept album in the university's film department's audio booth.

Example's first release was a single called A Pointless Song, which came out in 2004 on his own label, All the Chats. Following this, he released a series of 12 singles and gained recognition when he recorded an answer song to Lily Allen's Smile called Vile, which was released on Mike Skinner's label, the Beats.

In 2007, he released his debut album, What We Made, on the Beats label. Although it didn't achieve commercial success, he didn't give up. He signed with Ministry of Sound's Data label and shifted his focus to the club scene. This move led to chart-topping hits like Watch the Sun Come Up, Won't Go Quietly, and Kickstarts.

In 2010, he released the album Won't Go Quietly, featuring these hits and collaborations with artists like MJ Cole, Calvin Harris, and Chase & Status. His 2011 album, Playing in the Shadows, reached number one on the UK album charts.

Continuing his musical journey, his 2012 album, The Evolution of Man, featured contributions from notable producers like Calvin Harris and Benga. In 2013, he signed with Epic Records, and his career-spanning compilation album, #hits, marked a new chapter.

He released his seventh studio album, We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up, last June.

Example's dedication to his craft and his ability to evolve with the times have solidified his place in the music industry, making him a respected and influential artist in the UK and beyond.