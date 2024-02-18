Expats episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Expats episode 6 will be released on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 7:00 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. The penultimate installment of the series was all about focusing on the aftermath of events that transpired in the fourth episode, titled “Mainland.” It also revolved around the everyday characters, both new and previously overlooked, shedding light on their significance in shaping the narrative.

As the upcoming episode will be the ultimate finale of Lulu Wang’s miniseries, all eyes are eagerly anticipating the resolution and culmination of the storyline. Follow along with the article to learn more about Expats episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Expats. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Expats episode 6 be released

As mentioned above in the introduction, Expats episode 6 is scheduled to be released this Friday, February 23, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the corresponding timezones is listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 9 pm Central Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, February 23, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 8 am Hawaii Standard Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 23, 2024 5:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 23, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Friday, February 23, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 23, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Expats episode 6

Expats episode 6 can be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Being a Prime Video Original, the miniseries is not available on other streaming giants, such as Max, Netflix, and Disney+. Amazon Prime Video’s subscription ranges from $14.99 per month to $139 per year.

A brief recap of Expats episode 5

Expand Tweet

Besides the three main characters of the series, Expats episode 5 also focused on Essie, Puri, and a few other characters. Pastor Alan Mambo paid a visit to Clarke to check on him because lately, he had not been showing up to the church. Alan learned that Clarke was still grappling with the sadness stemming from Gus’ disappearance.

After arriving home, Margaret was surprised to see the Pastor. While having dinner, an argument took place over the disappearance of Gus, and Margaret decided that it was better for their family to return to the U.S. She also asked Essie to come with them after she confessed that she took better care of the kids.

Expand Tweet

Hilary decided to divorce David and move on with her life. The couple had an argument before parting their ways, where David revealed that the woman he was having an affair with was pregnant. After David left, Hilary tried to unwind by drinking wine with Puri and doing her makeup. The latter disclosed to the former that the woman David was seeing was Mercy.

Mercy met Charly after a long time, and they decided to spend time together. Mercy took Charly to the hotel where David was staying. The two cleverly slipped into the swimming pool without getting caught. During their conversation, Mercy confessed her regrets and ongoing nightmares, sealing the moment with a heartfelt kiss.

The latest developments of the episode shed light on the 2014 Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong, one of the significant protests demanding more transparent elections.

What to expect from Expats episode 6

Expand Tweet

In this final chapter of Expats, viewers can anticipate the storyline's resolution, witnessing each main character's pivotal decisions. Margaret and Clarke may choose to return to the States, David, and Mercy’s final decision will unfold, and Hilary, now liberated from her shackles, will continue her life unburdened.

As the curtain falls, Expats episode 6 promises not just closure but a reflection on the characters’ journeys and the paths they’ve chosen.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Expats as 2024 progresses.