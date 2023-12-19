Explained: The controversy behind Fantasy Boys Kim Gyurae's alleged relationship

On December 17, an anonymous netizen took to X to post about their recent witness of Fantasy Boys' Kim Gyurae closely interacting with his 22-year-old hairstylist, sparking dating rumors between the two. The netizen shared that when she visited the hair salon that Fantasy Boys members are frequent clients of and also posted additional alleged evidence of the two's Instagram DMs. While dating scandals aren't alien to K-pop fans, what people were shocked to realize is the huge age gap.

Kim Gyurae, who's currently 14 years old, allegedly being in a relationship with his 22-year-old hairstylist displeased many and netizens expressed their concern for the idol being possibly groomed. As fans continued to criticize the situation, the idol's agency, Pocketdol Studio, released a statement denying the allegations raised by the anonymous netizen and also warned them of legal action.

Everything we know about Fantasy Boys Kim Gyurae's alleged relationship with his 22-year-old hairstylist

Kim Gyurae and his hairstylist and Fantasy Boys' regular hair salon

On December 17, the anonymous netizen's first X post narrated a story of her visiting the Fantasy Boys members' frequent salon where she spotted Kim Gyurae and his stylist close engaging with each other while cutely talking to one another. When the netizens posted the same, they were displeased to see them and began criticizing the idol for his actions.

They captioned the X post with,

Just wait. All evidence will be disclosed!

They also stated that their witnessing this interaction urged them to hire a hacker to get into the two's private Instagram accounts and a glimpse of their text conversations.

After seeing him for the first time in April of this year, I started visiting Korea from Japan to support him at every shoot. And I was in Korea often to see him at music shows, too. Please help me get the word out. I have a friend who works at the hair salon that Fantasy Boys frequent. And I went there to get my makeup done by my friend. There, I saw him in front of the salon, holding hands with his hairstylist. I was shocked because he’s 15. (Korean age)

They continued,

How can a middle schooler idol be in a relationship with his hairstylist? It’s like something out of a novel. And I was so sad and disappointed to have seen it with my own eyes. So, I asked my friend to share the private IG handles that the hairstylist and the idol used. And I asked one of the best hackers in Japan to access the accounts. He does not care for his fans. I’m going to let the truth be told to his fans who genuinely love and support him. Leave the group, Kim Gyurae!

Following the above post, they posted a thread of X posts that revealed the conversations shared between the two in several instances, allegedly alluding to their relationship.

The first set of Instagram chats: video fan call event

During Fantasy Boys' video fan call event, Kim Gyurae allegedly texted his hairstylist and even shared pictures of him at the venue with her. The hairstylist seems to be talking about how she has four more clients left to work with and inquired about Gyurae's fan call. The netizen posted the same with the caption that expressed their anger towards the idol for allegedly taking his work unseriously.

Even during the minute-long breaks in between the video calls, you’re talking to So Yee. (The hairstylist's name) I should’ve known something felt off when it was my turn for the video call. You were so shameless. You were waiting to record a video for your girlfriend!

The second set of Instagram chats: Fantasy Boys' concert

When Fantasy Boys held their first fan concert in Tokyo back in July, Kim Gyurae allegedly sent photos of him backstage and also texted his hairstylist about the details of the concert, what he was doing, etc. The stylist also seemed to have complimented his hair and makeup, which she texted with cute mannerisms. The netizen's caption for the same was, once again, fueled with disappointment and anger.

Your girlfriend was the one who picked your concert hairstyle. During the concert, when a unit was performing and Gyurae was not on stage, he was talking to his girlfriend backstage. You didn’t share anything with your fans on Twitter for weeks. But you were sending selfies to your girlfriend every day.

The third set of conversations: Drinking

The netizen also posted another set of conversations where Kim Gyurae and his stylist were allegedly talking about how they miss each other and wanted to meet as soon as possible. The idol was also seen asking his stylist to take him drinking once although he was underage.

Additionally, the chats also revealed voice messages shared between the two as they talked about missing each other, etc. The netizen angrily captioned this with,

I voted for you even though you sing and dance like sh*t, and got you to debut as a second-place winner on the show. A 15-year-old middle schooler… But three months after debuting, you start dating your stylist?! You’ve let down all the fans who ever voted for you. You’re letting down your fellow Fantasy Boys members. You need to leave the group now.

In addition to allegedly exposing the idol for his relationship with his hairstylist, the netizen also shared that the two have since then deleted their private Instagram accounts. However, fans were rather unhappy with the netizens' attitude to the same since they seemed to blame and criticize Kim Gyurae for his actions when fans believed that he was a victim in the situation and he needed to receive help from adults and his agency professionals since it could lead to dangerous circumstances.

Pocketdol Studio denies allegations and warns against legal action

Following the sparked debate caused by the anonymous netizen's post, Kim Gyurae's agency released a statement expressing that none of the allegations were true and the revealed text messages were fabricated. They also warned the netizens about possible legal action that would be taken against them.

We would like to apologize to the fans and the members who were disappointed by the controversy regarding Kim Gyurae’s private life, which is currently being spread online. However, we would like to state that there is a misunderstanding in regard to the leaked conversation. The person who first spread these messages maliciously edited the conversation to defame and spread misinformation about the artist.

The statement continued,

Please stop spreading the photos and misleading content and refrain from speculating further. We have monitored the situation and have collected evidence on the person who first shared the above, and we are planning to file a police report today. We are also considering additional legal actions for defamation, cyber crimes, and unlawful threats. We are also planning on taking legal action against those who take part in secondary acts that spread and defame the artist.

While the agency has settled arguments from their side, speculations and debates on Kim Gyurae's alleged relationship and concerns for the same are continuing to stack up on the internet.