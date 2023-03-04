Explained: Why is the Rachael Ray Show ending after 17 seasons?

The Emmy-winning daytime talk show, titled Rachael Ray Show, is concluding after 17 long seasons on the network. The celebrity chef's syndicated daytime talk show debuted in 2006 and combined cooking demonstrations and celebrity interviews while taking place around a kitchen table.

The show also brought up entertaining musical performances, pop culture news, and other service-based segments. Its production will conclude after this season, which is currently in its seventeenth edition, has been revealed.

Why is the Rachael Ray show coming to an end?

Rachael Ray was an enduring TV personality who rose to fame with regular appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Soon after, in 2006, she debuted her CBS-distributed syndicated chat show.

For more than 15 years, the daytime talk show remained a hit, and the celebrity chef took home the Daytime Emmy for best talk show in 2008, 2009, and 2019. But in recent years, the series has seen a considerable decline in ratings and has urged the show to conclude. However, Ray remains a presence on Food Network and other outlets, and she has also moved on to launch a new production company, Free Food Studios.

Commenting on the news, Rachael Ray said in a statement:

“In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution… That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

For season 17, production is anticipated to wrap up by early May, and new episodes will air through the end of the summer. It has also been revealed that Rachael Ray will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Twitter reacts to the news

The news that the show is concluding has hit fans hard. Take a look at some Twitter reactions to the news below.

Twitter reactions to the Rachael Ray show ending (Image via Twitter)

Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, commented on the news of the closing of the production, saying:

“When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a gamechanger in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor. We’re proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family.”

While there is no hope for renewal anymore as the news has been made official and Ray has already moved on to the next chapter of her life, the Rachael Ray show will live on in the hearts of fans.

Watch the latest season of the Rachael Ray show on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes