Exploring Zenia Khoury's longterm feud with Ebraheem Al Samadi on Dubai Bling

Netflix's Dubai Bling is one of the most engaging TV series and follows the lives of some of the most notable and richest personalities from the glamorous region of Dubai. While the show regularly gives viewers a host of drama to enjoy, one particular narrative has resulted in constant altercations in the ongoing season 2.

The likes of Zeina Khoury and Ebraheem Al Samadi have engaged in a constant fight, which has emerged as one of the most notable plotlines on the show. Zeina and Ebraheem's falling out had a big effect on the group throughout season 1. Their altercation also resulted in a range of feuds, which included a physical brawl as well.

Office invasion, provocation, and failed peace: Ebraheem Al Samadi and Zeina Khoury's ongoing drama on Dubai Bling

In season 2, Zeina and Ebraheem's continuous conflict persists without any indication of reconciliation. Beginning in season 1, the conflict grew and culminated in a mission of retribution that Ebraheem and Danya Mohammed planned. The Dubai Bling star explained his behavior by saying,

"She (Zenia) came to my workplace wanting to cause trouble. I will get back at her."

He questioned Zenia's ownership of the business, made the purchase proposal, and when she declined, encouraged her to get in touch with the owner to indicate interest in a possible partnership. The argument became more heated as Zenia was accused of acting phony.

Ebraheem had even claimed that her presence diminished the company's worth. He called Zenia "two-faced" and said that she misrepresented herself on Instagram by feigning to be involved in real estate transactions.

In season 2, the conflict got more intense, which made Ebraheem and Danya miss Zenia's event debut. As the main antagonist on Dubai Bling, Ebraheem comes out as a man who is unwilling to accept responsibility for the breakdown of his friendship with Zenia.

Ebraheem's dishonesty was also exposed in season 2, despite efforts at reconciliation spearheaded by Marwan "DJ Bliss" Parham Al Awadhi. He had claimed that he had no issues with Zenia, which was obviously false.

"We both don't like each other."

Zenia was also seen brushing off the claim as untrue. This led to another huge altercation. Ebraheem had publicly apologized after the initial argument at the end of Season 1. However, season 2 has seen multiple incidents where he was found being passive-aggressive towards Zenia.

Tensions remained throughout Mona's fragrance launch party, even after DJ Bliss attempted to mediate. The connections between the members of the Dubai Bling cast are made more complex by Ebraheem's lack of true regret and his defiance of Zenia's principles.

It looks like their friendship may take a while to heal as they work through their unsolved concerns, especially given Ebraheem's steadfast belief in his righteousness.

Ebraheem has suggested multiple times on the show that he simply does not forgive people who cross him even once. That seems to be the major reason why he has been intent on letting people know about Zenia's acts.

On the other hand, Zenia herself has simply claimed multiple times that she wants to move on from the longstanding altercation and simply wants decency to prevail when the Dubai Bling co-stars hang out together. That is something that has obviously failed to happen until now. For the time being, of course, Ebraheem will be focused on celebrating his birthday, which falls on January 8.

Season 2 of Dubai Bling is now available on Netflix.