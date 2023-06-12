Exposing Parchman on A&E: Release date, trailer, and more details revealed

Exposing Parchman is an incisive documentary that explores the reality behind Mississippi's infamous Parchman Prison's nightmarish conditions. The documentary is set to release on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT exclusively on A&E.

"It centers on the efforts to reform the Mississippi correctional system, led by the inmates of Parchman Prison."

United Justice Coalition @UnitedJusticeC Exposing Parchman will be featured at the 2023 @Tribeca Film Festival. Today marks one year since the US Department of Justice declared the conditions at Parchman to be in violation of the 8th and 14th amendments of the US Constitution. Exposing Parchman will be featured at the 2023 @Tribeca Film Festival. Today marks one year since the US Department of Justice declared the conditions at Parchman to be in violation of the 8th and 14th amendments of the US Constitution. https://t.co/bgskQRYUlt

Exposing Parchman is a powerful investigative documentary created by A&E Network, Roc Nation, Good Caper Content, and Red Summer. The series delves into the efforts to bring about reform in the Mississippi correctional system, specifically focusing on the advocacy work of a team of attorneys representing the inmates of Parchman Prison.

Featuring interviews with influential figures such as Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Mario "Yo Gotti" Mims, Representative Bennie Thompson, and activists, Exposing Parchman sheds light on the injustices faced by the inmates.

The documentary's trailer opens with a stark portrayal of the dire conditions within Parchman Prison, a maximum-security facility known for its history of violence, overcrowding, and substandard living conditions. Furthermore, the trailer depicts prisoners enduring extreme conditions, including flooding, water and heat shortages, severe filth in their cells, and other distressing circumstances.

Through harrowing testimonials, viewers gain a glimpse into the daily struggles faced by incarcerated individuals, highlighting the urgent need for reform. Exposing Parchman follows a team of dedicated attorneys who take up the cause of fighting for the rights of the inmates.

These attorneys, driven by a sense of justice and compassion, work tirelessly to challenge the systemic failures within the correctional system. The documentary chronicles their legal battles, shedding light on the hurdles they face and the progress they make in their fight to improve the lives of the incarcerated.

Central to the film's narrative is the involvement of Roc Nation, an entertainment company founded by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Roc Nation lends its support and resources to amplify the voices of the incarcerated and advocate for meaningful change. Through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary explores Roc Nation's commitment to criminal justice reform and its collaboration with the legal team.

Parchman Prison, located in Mississippi, is a maximum-security correctional facility known for its history of violence, overcrowding, and substandard living conditions. The prison has faced scrutiny for its lack of rehabilitation programs and the urgent need for reform to address the systemic issues within the facility.

As mentioned in a tweet shared by A&E:

"Parchman Prison was constructed in 1901, continuing the cycle of oppression after slavery was abolished. Now, @RocNation spearheads a fight to improve horrendous conditions & seek justice for the incarcerated & their families."

Spanning three years of legal battles, the documentary provides an intimate look into the lives of the incarcerated, their families, the legal team, and Roc Nation's involvement in the fight to end the deadly conditions at Parchman.

A&E @AETV Parchman Prison’s disgraceful history & the detrimental impact of incarceration on families, communities and society is explored in the explosive documentary event, #ExposingParchman . Produced in partnership with @RocNation . Premiering June 17th at 8/7c, exclusively on A&E. Parchman Prison’s disgraceful history & the detrimental impact of incarceration on families, communities and society is explored in the explosive documentary event, #ExposingParchman. Produced in partnership with @RocNation. Premiering June 17th at 8/7c, exclusively on A&E. https://t.co/2cvSYB0u4t

Don't forget to watch Exposing Parchman on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT exclusively on A&E.

