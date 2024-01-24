Extended Family complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Mike O’Malley's Extended Family is an American family television sitcom that debuted on NBC on December 23, 2023. Though its premiere was set for a Saturday, the new episodes have found a home in NBC's Tuesday night comedy line-up in 2024.

The show is somewhat inspired by the lives of co-executive producers George Geyer, Emilia Fazzalari, and Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck (via AP News). The sitcom follows a family with two recently divorced parents, Jim and Julia, exploring the challenges they face as they navigate the complexities of divorce and co-parenting.

Written by Mike O’Malley, Extended Family stars Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna, and Finn Sweeney, and the famous comic actor Cryer. The latter is known for his role as Alan Harper in Two and a Half Men, which earned him two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2009 and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2012.

The complete release schedule of Extended Family

Meet your Extended Family (Image via abigailspencer@Instagram)

The NBC television series Extended Family had its debut on Saturday at 8 pm ET. Thereafter, each new weekly episode is scheduled to air on Tuesdays, beginning January 2, at 8:30 pm ET.

Here's the complete release schedule of the 7 episodes of the first season.

No Title Date 1 Pilot December 23, 2023 2 The Consequences of Making Yourself at Home January 2, 2024 3 The Consequences of Gaming January 9, 2024 4 The Consequences of Sushi January 16, 2024 5 The Consequences of Matchmaking January 23, 2024 6 The Consequences of Status January 30, 2024 7 The Consequences of Sleepovers February 6, 2024

Where to watch Extended Family?

The show is available for streaming on FuboTV or Peacock Premium for subscribers. You can also watch it for free on Spectrum On Demand.

If you're facing geo-blocking and are unable to watch the season, consider giving ExpressVPN a try.

What makes Extended Family worth watching?

Marriages end. Families don't. This is why ex-couple Jim (Jon Cryer) and Julia (Abigail Spencer) in this new comedy call their divorce the best day of their lives. They've remained close friends and fantastic co-parents and everything appears to be going smoothly until Trey—the owner of his beloved sports franchise—steps in and wins Julia's heart.

In the pilot episode, Jim Kearney and Julia Mariano were already divorced. They co-parent Grace (Sofia Capanna) and Jimmy Jr. (Finn Sweeney) by alternating weekly stays at the family house, which they refer to as "the nest." The episode fills in the facts of Jim and Julia's arrangement with many direct-address moments and flashbacks.

Jim's relationship with her boyfriend and his ex-wife is still developing, but it takes an unexpected turn for the better when they decide to work together to solve a problem involving a goldfish.

The ex-couple along with Trey, Grace, and Jimmy Jr. (Image via abigailspencer@Instagram)

After spending his first night at the Nest, Trey discovers surprising evidence of Jim and Julia's intriguing past, which he must now address.

Trey plans a delightful surprise for Grace's birthday by securing a reservation at one of Boston's most renowned sushi restaurants. This disrupts the family's annual tradition of dining at a red sauce restaurant and inadvertently upsets Jim.

Julia takes it upon herself to help Jim find a new partner, as she desires to have more meaningful moments with her fiancé Trey and create space for their blossoming relationship.

The American sitcom Extended Family has 1 season with a total of seven episodes, five of which have already been aired. The release date for Episode 6 is set for January 30, 2024.

