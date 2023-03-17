Extrapolations cast list and characters explored

Apple TV+'s latest anthology drama series, titled Extrapolations, premieres on the streaming platform on Friday, March 17, 2023. The movie tells various interconnected stories of different people as it explores the devastating impact of climate change.

Take a look at the official description of the movie, shared by Apple TV's YouTube channel:

''Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?''

The film features a stunning ensemble cast that includes the likes of Meryl Streep and Kit Harrington, among various others. It is created by noted filmmaker Scott Z Burns.

Apple TV+'s Extrapolations cast list: Meryl Strep and others to star in ensemble anthology drama

1) Meryl Streep as Eve Shearer

Meryl Streep stars in one of the major roles as Eve Shearer in Apple TV+'s Extrapolations. Streep appears briefly in the trailer and although not many details about her character are known at this point, fans can expect her to play a significant role in the story.

Meryl Streep has been a part of a number of iconic movies and shows over the years, including Big Little Lies, Angels in America, Devil Wears Prada, and Sophie's Choice, to name a few.

2) Edward Norton as Jonathan Chopin

Edward Norton dons the role of Jonathan Chopin in the new Apple TV drama series. Norton features prominently in the trailer and promises to deliver a thoroughly nuanced performance. Some of his most memorable film performances were in Fight Club, The Painted Veil, and Birdman.

3) Matthew Rhys as Junior

Actor Matthew Rhys plays the character of Junior in Extrapolations. Rhys' character is seen speaking at length about global warming in a restaurant. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's expected to play a pivotal role in the show.

Rhys is known for his performances in The Americans, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Edge of Love, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Extrapolations also stars various others portraying significant supporting roles, including:

Kit Harington as Nicholas Bilton

Sienna Miller as Rebecca Shearer

Diane Lane as Martha Russell

Keri Russell as Olivia Drew

Yara Shahidi as Carmen Jalilo

The trailer briefly sheds light on the lives of various characters as climate change affects them in numerous ways. Overall, the trailer has a distinctly mysterious tone and vibe that fans of thought-provoking philosophical movies would certainly enjoy.

Extrapolations is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes