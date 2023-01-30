Extreme Sisters season 2 episode 2 release date, air time and plot

Extreme Sisters season 2 returns with another episode this week. The TLC show follows the lives of sisters who defy conventional boundaries and redefine what it means to be siblings.

In the upcoming episode, Lucy and Anna talk to their hairdresser about the dynamics of their relationship with Ben, and Jessica and Christina talk about Christina’s birthing plan.

The synopsis of the upcoming segment, Wombmates, reads:

"Ashley and Vee risk losing their family. Anna and Lucy experiment with motherhood. Jordan and Randi's scheme takes Derek to his limit. Christina and Jessica make amends and are closer than ever before."

Extreme Sisters season 2 episode 2 will air on Monday, January 30, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

“During the birth, I plan on being in the tub” – Jessica, from the upcoming episode of Extreme Sisters

In the upcoming episode of Extreme Sisters season 2, Wombmates, Jessica and Christina discuss Christina’s birthing plan. She initially wanted to give birth to her baby in a forest surrounded by trees and nature.

However, Christina's husband, John, wasn’t on board with that. The sisters came up with an alternative plan, leaving little to no room for him to be included.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Christina states that she wants to give birth at home and turn her living room into a “euphoric” space. The clip shows Christina in her bathtub while the two discuss the plan. Jessica suggests that she should get in the tub with her so they can both be “spiritual,” and her sister quickly agrees.

In their joint Extreme Sisters confessional, Jessica said:

"During the birth, I plan on being in the tub. I’m going to be right there next to her, pulling the baby out, putting the baby on her chest."

She added that she’s going to “fully immerse” in the power of womanhood and that she will be right there with her sister.

Lucy and Anna discuss their relationship with their hairdresser

In another promo of Extreme Sisters season 2's upcoming episode, the twin sisters discuss, with their hairdresser, the dynamics of their relationship with Ben. The two have been dating Ben since 2012, and they all live in the same house and share the same bed.

In a conversation with Distratify, executive producer Joshua Ackerman opened up about the throuple in 2021:

"Ben, Anna, and Lucy all live under the same roof, along with the sisters’ mother, so there is a great deal to unpack when it comes to both their romantic and family dynamic."

He added:

"Anna and Lucy see themselves as one person and will do anything to keep from being separated, so according to them, sharing one boyfriend is the most suitable option."

During a conversation with their hairdresser in the upcoming episode, the sisters opened up about their first kiss. They tell her that the first night they met Ben, they both kissed him at the same time.

In her confessional, the hairdresser said:

"This is f****** crazy."

The hairdresser further wonders how it works, especially during times of intimacy. She further said that she would never be able to share a partner with her sister because it’s weird but added that “it is what it is.”

Tune in on Monday, January 30, at 9 pm ET on TLC to see what happens next on Extreme Sisters season 2.

Poll : 0 votes