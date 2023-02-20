Extreme Sisters season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and plot

Extreme Sisters season 2 is all set to return with another new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Lacy and Anna try to find a job while Jordan and Randi finally have similar-looking teeth again.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Sparks fly between Ashley's mom and Vee; John does the one thing Christina didn't want him to do; Derek thinks that he'll get attention from Randi; Anna and Lucy try to sell potential employers on their two-for-one deal."

Extreme Sisters season 2 episode 5 is all set to air on Monday, February 20, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Randi is excited about her "milky" teeth in the upcoming episode of Extreme Sisters season 2

In the upcoming episode of Extreme Sisters season 2, Randi goes to get her braces taken off and is accompanied by her sister instead of her boyfriend. In a promo uploaded to social media, the twin sisters return from the dentist’s appointment, and Randi explains how her teeth feel like licking milky chocolate. However, she quickly clarifies that while her teeth does not taste like milk chocolate, the texture is just as smooth and soft.

The two get into their car, while Randi, who is unable to stop admiring her teeth, says that her teeth were slimy. She also asks her sister to feel them. Jordan touches her teeth and agrees upon the texture but that’s not what her sister had in mind. The Extreme Sisters season 2 star Randi tells Jordan to feel her teeth with her tongue.

She tells her sister that she just wants her to run it across her teeth quickly to feel it. However, Jordan tells her that she’s obviously not going to jam her tongue in there.

The two laugh about how awkward it is, and Jordan then says that it’s a little weird that she’s put her tongue in her mouth before her boyfriend had the chance. Randi tells her sister to not tell him while Jordan insists on disclosing this to him. She said:

"I’d like to rub it in his face."

In the Extreme Sisters season 2 episode 5 clip, the two joke about how Derek will react when he finds out about Jordan licking Randi’s teeth. In a joint confession, Jordan said that she and Daniel are married and Randi and Derek are engaged, so it sometimes feels like she and Randi are married. Meanwhile, Randi said:

"We’re never gonna leave each other. No matter whatever happens, we’re always going to be each other’s number 1."

Lucy and Anna look for a job

In another clip, Extreme Sisters stars Lucy and Anna are on a job hunt as they want to work together, doing the same thing at the same time. They pitch to several establishments and tell them that they’ll be getting two at the price of one.

After getting rejected by multiple places, they meet with Deb, the owner of Casa Blanca, who entertains their idea. She asks them how it would work, and they tell her that they would serve the same table at the same time. In her confessional, Deb said:

"I’ve met a lot of crazies in my time but this is beyond a little bit what I’ve met."

However, Deb doesn’t reject them straight away and decides to give them a chance.

Tune in on Monday, at 9 pm ET to see what happens in the upcoming episode of Extreme Sisters season 2 on TLC.

