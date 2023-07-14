Fact Check: Did Guy Fieri cancel Garth Brooks' reservation at his restaurant? Viral claim debunked

With many unverified informations floating around, news of Guy Fieri cancelling Garth Brooks’ reservation at his restaurant has created a buzz pnline. Moreover, social media users are claiming that Guy Fieri canceled the singer’s reservation after he was seen bringing his camera crew and wanted to be served Bud Light.

The news surfaced after Twitter user @kellytx2 tweeted the same news. Before Kelly, the news was published on Dunning-Kruger-Times.com.

Social media claim debunked about Fieri banning Garth Brooks' reservation at his restaurant. (Image via Twitter)

As many social media users came across this article, they were convinced that the news was true. As a result, Guy Fieri cancelling the reservation of the singer became big news. However, many missed the "Readers added context" section, where the platform notified that “everything on The Dunning-Kruger Time's website is fiction.”

Navigating through the site, the About Us section for The Dunning-Kruger Time's website also claims that the website is for “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” This proves that nothing on the website is true and is only written for the purpose of fun.

The article, which was published as a satire, also mentioned:

“Guy Fieri stayed out of it, for the most part, until he heard about a strange note on a reservation request from none other than Garth Brooks. 'The note said he was bringing a camera crew and to have plenty of Bud Light ready,'asaid Fieri's BBQ and Gastropub Manager Joe Barron, 'so I called GFuy and told him Brooks was staging some kind of gotcha moment.'”

As of now, there has been no official source confirming this, which makes this news fake. Hence, Guy Fieri did not cancel Garth Brooks' reservation. Besides, it is not even known if the singer even visited his restaurant.

Many social media users have been convinced that Guy Fieri cancelled Garth Brooks' reservation despite some users mentioning that the news is fake

As the news spread like wildfire on social media, netizens were convinced that the news was true and began bashing the restauranteur. However, many also sided with Fieri and mentioned that the news is fake.

Under @kellytx2's aforementioned tweet, many people had diverse reaction to the news, but some of them also made sure to comment that the news is fake since it was being quoted from "a parody account."

While it has been established that the article was just a satire and nothing in the piece is true, it also highlights the importance of users' responsibility to share verified news pieces. Even though there was no verifiable source that confirmed the news of Fieri banning Garth from coming into his restaurant, social media users still shared it, making it a big fiasco.

At the moment, neither Guy Fieri nor Garth Brooks have spoken up on the matter.