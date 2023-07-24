Fact Check: Did Hank Williams Jr resign from CMT? Board member supporting Jason Aldean debunked 

As Jason Aldean’s Try That In a Small Town song continues to spark debate online, rumors of Country Music Television board member and singer Hank Williams Jr resigning from the board have gone viral online. This comes after the The Dunning-Kruger Times reported the same. However, the claim is far from the truth. The Family Tradition has done nothing of that sort.

For those unversed, Jason Aldean’s track Try This In a Small Town garnered immense traction following the release of its music video recently. Critics believed that the recording promoted gun violence, gun ownership and racism. However, the singer in question has vehemently denied the same. But the CMT has stood by their decision to dismiss the song.

As the controversy continued to make headlines, news outlet The Dunning- Kruger Time’s America’s Last Line of Defense released an article titled- “Hank Williams Jr resigns from CMT’s Board of Directors: “I support Jason Aldean”” made it online.

Hank Williams Jr is best known for being the son of the legendary singer Hank Williams. Following his father’s footsteps, the former also formed a career in music for himself. He initially sang cover songs of his father’s classic tracks. However, he went on to make a name of his own with his popular songs including All My Rowdy Friends, A Country Boy Can Survive and Keep the Change amongst others. He also won many awards including the Johnny Cash Visionary Award, the BMI Icon Awards and the distinguished Emmy Award numerous times.

The publication’s Hank Williams Jr and Jason Aldean article announced that the former was boycotting the CMT. They claimed that Williams Jr said:

“I’m stepping down from my position at CMT effective immediately. I support free speech and my good friend Jason Aldean. There’s no way I can, in good conscience, continue offering them my services.”

However, Hank Williams Jr did not say so.

Rumors of Hank Williams Jr leaving the CMT in support of Jason Aldean are untrue

At the time of writing this article, no other news outlet had reported on Hank Williams Jr’s supposed boycott. No other evidence of the singer stating the same was available online other than the aforementioned publication’s report either.

It is also worth noting that The Dunning-Kruger Times is a satirical news outlet. They are best known for creating news stories which have twisted the facts. They have written on their website:

“Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”

Hence, it is safe to say that the news is not factual. Hank Williams Jr’s did not resign from the network. It also remains unclear as to whether he is certainly a board member of the CMT. His stance on the Try That In a Small Town controversy remains unknown at the time of writing this article.

The CMT stopped airing the divisive music video from July 18 following a series of complained as per the The New York Times.