Fact Check: Did Jason Aldean leave the set of The View after a 10-minute interaction with co-host Whoopi Goldberg? Viral article debunked

SpeceXMania reported in August 2023 that country star Jason Aldean walked off the set of The View after a 10-minute interaction with co-host Whoopi Goldberg. The articles also claimed that Aldean called Goldberg "toxic" after an argument with her about the lyrics of his "hit song." The article also claimed that the country star took to social media to address his walk-out.

However, such an incident did not occur as the article was purely satirical. While several websites reported about it, the original article was published by SpeceXMania, a well-known satire website. Furthermore, Jason Aldean has never even been on The View.

The article about Jason Aldean walking off The View was published in the satire section of the website

The original viral article about Jason Aldean walking off The View was published by SpaceXMania on August 1, 2023. The article stated that Aldean appeared on an episode of The View, but almost immediately left the show after engaging in a 10-minute debate with co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, who he called "toxic."

The article called Aldean, "the epitome of calm and composure," and reported that he was there to defend his "hit song." Whoopi Goldberg was described as being ready for a fight with Aldean as the article read:

"Goldberg expressed her issues with Aldean’s song, branding it divisive, offensive, and disrespectful. She quoted some out-of-context lyrics, spun them into an accusatory narrative, and did her best to paint Aldean as the villain."

Aldean is reported to have defended his song in a "down-to-earth" manner but the article stated that Goldberg's remarks became more toxic as she deviated from the subject and brought Aldean's personal life into the discussion. SpaceXMania reported that this did it for Aldean, who got up and looked Goldberg in the eye as he said:

"Whoopi, I came here for a constructive discussion, not to sit and take insults. This level of toxicity is not what I signed up for. It’s not good for me, for you, or for anyone watching this show."

Aldean reportedly waved to the audience and walked off. SpaceXMania further reported that the singer took to social media to discuss the issue and urge his fans to rise against such hostility. As per the site, the moment went viral on X, with even Elon Musk tweeting in support of Aldean. The ratings of The View were also reported to have dropped following the incident.

However, it is important to note that this incident did not take place. Jason Aldean has never made an appearance on The View.

SpaceXMania is a very popular satire site, which is known to publish parody stories based on relevant pop-culture contemporary issues. Additionally, the article, which was titled 'She's Toxic': Jason Aldean Leaves 'The View' After 10 Minutes Encounter With Whoopi Goldberg was published under the satire section of the website, confirming that the incident in question did not in fact take place.

The 'About Us' section of the website owned by Funky Productions LLC reads:

"We are a team of writers and editors based in New York, USA, dedicated to providing our readers with the latest news, analysis, and satire related to Elon Musk, Space, SpaceX, and everything in between."

The basis of the article can be traced back to when Jason Aldean was discussed on The View after his controversial song, Try That in a Small Town topped the charts, back in May. When it was released, the track left the internet divided as some thought that its video was racist and pro-lynching.

However, others believed that it was about not showing mercy to criminals, and supported the ideology.

In a July 20 episode, Whoopi Goldberg spoke about Aldean's song and alleged that his lyrics and imagery were about the Black Lives Matter movement. She stated that the project should have had a broader perspective. She also said that Aldean was disconnected from the topic of guns, which was featured in his song.