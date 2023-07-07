Fact Check: Did Nicki Minaj unfollow Shakira on Instagram after latter sat with Cardi B at fashion show? Viral tweet debunked

Netizens are lately alleging that Nicki Minaj and Shakira have beef, but the discussion surfaced when a viral Twitter claim insisted that the former unfollowed Shakira on Instagram. The unfollow allegations sprang up after Shakira was spotted sitting next to Cardi B at the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in Paris on Thursday, July 6.

However, the claim is false. Nicki Minaj did not unfollow Shakira recently. The Acróstico singer was earlier unfollowed by the rapper in 2021 when she unfollowed all of her Instagram following. Nicki Minaj and the Waka Waka hitmaker have no past feuds to speak of, but the Super Freaky Girl and Cardi B have had a few altercations under their belt.

Camila Cabello Daily @TheCamilaDaily Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Shakira together today at Fendi’s show in Paris 🤍 Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Shakira together today at Fendi’s show in Paris 🤍 https://t.co/QCzNq12qmI

The Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show featured the attendance of a string of prominent celebrity women. Sitting together at the front row of the show was Lily James, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and Shakira alongside Japanese Actress, Haruna Kawaguchi, and French Model, Zita d'Hauteville. Zoe Saldana, Eiza Gonzalez, and Naomi Watts were also present at the event.

Shakira looked elegant as she was seen sporting a white ribbed tank top and black wide-leg pants along with a pleaded skin curtain in the front. Meanwhile, Cardi B dazzled with a gold sequinned hourglass dress with a mock turtleneck.

Cardi B and Shakira at the fashion show (Image via Instagram/@shakira)

Nicki Minaj never re-followed Shakira

As for the aforementioned claim, the tweet with over 1.6 million views by @LAVISHSZN_ claimed that Nicki Minaj unfollowed Shakira on Instagram due to her sitting next to Cardi B in a fashion show. However, readers added context notes underneath the tweet with confirmation that the information was false.

🫵🏽 @LAVISHSZN_ The fact that Nicki Minaj just unfollowed Shakira because she sat next to Cardi B at a fashion show… that is actually insane omg The fact that Nicki Minaj just unfollowed Shakira because she sat next to Cardi B at a fashion show… that is actually insane omg 😭😭😭 https://t.co/xU84IkqDfY

The Twitter context note stated that Nicki Minaj followed Shakira in 2020, but unfollowed her the year after when she unfollowed everyone on Instagram. With 223 million followers on the platform, the rapper has since followed 651 people but has not re-followed Shakira.

Two tweet links were also provided in the context note. The first link was to a tweet by @statsofminaj from January 2020, who alleged that "Nicki Minaj recently started following Shakira on Instagram." The second link was to a @PopCrave tweet from January 2021 that detailed Nicki Minaj unfollowing everyone on the platform.

Stats of Minaj @statsofminaj Nicki Minaj recently started following Shakira on Instagram. Nicki Minaj recently started following Shakira on Instagram. 👀 https://t.co/7zNv4metQF

On the other hand, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have a complicated relationship. The duo was considered to be on good terms with each other for a while, even when media claims doubted the status of the relationship. However, later down the line, there were instances of animosity between the two, which culminated in a New York Fashion Week brawl.

Cardi B engaged in a public spat with Nicki Minaj back in 2018

Media reports about the two not being on good terms started in 2017 when Nicki Minaj allegedly liked an Instagram post that made fun of Cardi's rapping. However, the fotmer later liked a tweet that claimed that the like was fake. Later that year, Nicki Minaj allegedly took shots at Cardi's husband, offset in a feature in Katy Perry's Swish Swish. Following this, Cardi went on an Instagram live rant about idols becoming rivals.

The same year, Nicki featured on Da Track's No Flag, where she rapped a few verses and targeted the record label's for trying to make another her. The news came at a time when Cardi signed a deal with Atlantic Records.

The media claims of animosity were supposedly debunked after Nicki Minaj confirmed on Twitter that the verses were not about Cardi B. Meanwhile, the latter confirmed that there was no such feud between her and any rapper in a Billboard interview.

After Cardi B became the first female rapper in 19 years to top the Billboard Hot 100 without features, Nicki congratulated her on Twitter, to which the former even thanked her back.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ @iamcardib Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib

Cardi B @iamcardib twitter.com/nickiminaj/sta… Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ @iamcardib Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! ❤️ twitter.com/nickiminaj/sta…

In October of the same year, Cardi and Nicki were both featured in Migos' Motorsport. Cardi B claimed in an Interview that Nicki Minaj had altered her verse on the track and that she never heard it before it came out. During a Beats 1 interview, she claimed that the feud was something that the "internet made up".

However, Nicki did a separate interview with Beats 1 and stated that she felt hurt that Cardi claimed to have not listened to her verse on Motorsport.

In August, Nicki stated on Queen Radio that she did not know she and Cardi B had a problem but wished that the latter was more thick-skinned. Cardi B later wrote a cryptic tweet allegedly addressing to Nicki Minaj, which read:

Cardi B @iamcardib 🤣🤣 Imagine subbing me but you blocked me from all social media🤣🤣 Imagine subbing me but you blocked me from all social media 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣

The next month, on September 2018, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj came to blows at the New York Fashion Week during the Harper's Bazaar Icons party. Cardi B was seen enraged and shouting profanities at Nicki Minaj while her and Nicki's security tried to hold her back. She even managed to throw a shoe at Nicki. Cardi B left the event, with a ripped dress and a lump on her face.

In a September 2018 Instagram post, Cardi B clarified that the fight was because Nicki Minaj had passed comments about her as a mother. In the same post, Cardi alleged the Red Ruby Da Sleeze rapper tried to sabotage her career, further admitting to have been dissed by her.

Cardi B's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@iamcardib)

The rappers supposedly squashed the beef when Nicki sent out a tweet stating that she won't be talking on this matter again.

Later, Cardi B responded to the tweet by re-posting it on Instagram and agreeing to just keep it positive.

