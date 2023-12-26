Fact Check: Did Rishi Sunak roast Prince Harry in Christmas video? UK prime minister's viral Instagram post debunked

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak embraces his humorous side with a Home Alone-esque video filmed in 10 Downing Street on Christmas Day. But this video, posted on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), has caused speculation that the PM might be taking a jab at Prince Harry.

In a particular clip, Rishi Sunak is seen enjoying a toasted marshmallow when suddenly the phone rings at the press office of No 10. The PM picks it up and immediately hangs up after saying, "Harry, you've got the wrong number."

Expand Tweet

Many people took to social media to speculate that this might be a slight against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been left off the guest list for the royal Christmas at Sandringham.

But the evidence pointed to this being about Harry Cole, a British journalist and political editor of The Sun who wrote about the PM's personal phone number being leaked.

Rishi Sunak's video refers to Harry Cole, the political editor of The Sun, and not Prince Harry

According to Yahoo! News, the use of the name Harry in the video had people confused about whether the PM was indeed trolling Prince Harry. But that is not the case, and Rishi Sunak was most likely referring to Harry Cole, the political editor of The Sun, as the phone rings at No 10's press office.

On October 22, 2023, Harry Cole wrote in The Sun about Rishi Sunak's long-time personal phone number being leaked to the public by social media pranksters. The Christmas video could allude to this particular article.

Expand Tweet

The viral Christmas video gave us a glimpse into the humorous side of the often serious and stoic PM Rishi Sunak. In the video, Sunak is seen writing some letters before asking, "Am I the only one here?"

The next shot cuts to him bowling over towering cans of Coca-Cola, reportedly his favorite drink, as per Yahoo! News. He then gives Larry the cat a kiss, messes up the Christmas tree, and eats spaghetti and maple syrup while watching Will Ferrel's Elf.

While toasting a marshmallow, he gets the phone call, which he answers and says, "Harry you've got the wrong number." The video ends with Sunak back in his office writing letters, with the video wishing everyone a "Merry Christmas."

Rishi Sunak and his family spend Christmas watching movies (Image via Getty Images)

Appointed as PM on October 25, 2022, Rishi Sunak is the UK's first British Asian Prime Minister. According to The Independent, Sunak has revealed how he, his wife and his two daughters celebrate Christmas every year.

“I always brine then cook the turkey, I hate the cooking, but no one else will do it! And watch The Snowman with my daughters on Christmas Eve followed by The Holiday on Christmas Day.”

Netizens speculate who the "Harry" mentioned in the video could refer to

As the Christmas video went viral, netizens put on their detective hats and speculations arose about who the "Harry" mentioned in the video could be. While a few theorized that it could be a dig against Prince Harry, most believed that it referred to Harry Cole.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to The Express, it was revealed that shortly before Christmas, Prince Harry had made a call to King Charles to mend bridges in hopes of celebrating Christmas as a family, but was not successful.

This Christmas at Sandringham had a star-studded guest list, including Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew's ex-wife. This is the first time the Duchess has been invited back to celebrate Christmas with the royal family in more than 30 years.