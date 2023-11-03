Fact Check: Did Whoopi Goldberg say she'll leave the U.S. if Trump becomes President again? Viral article debunked

An article has recently gone viral that claimed that Whoopi Goldberg has made the shocking announcement of leaving the US if Donald Trump becomes the President again. The article was released by a website called Space X Media on October 31, 2023.

It talked about the upcoming 2024 US Presidential elections and stated that The View co-host spoke against the former President, as the article read,

“In what could only be described as a dramatic and politically charged declaration, Whoopi Goldberg, the celebrated co-host of “The View,” has recently ignited a firestorm of media attention and public discourse with her bold assertion. She has unequivocally stated that she would consider leaving the United States if former President Donald Trump were to be reelected.”

However, no other reliable media house ever posted such an article or claimed that Whoopi Goldberg made the shocking claims. Had the co-host of The View said something like this, it would have become a matter of public interest, and social media would have been filled with opinions pouring in. At the same time, no official records also exist of Goldberg making the claims.

Furthermore, the website that shared the news had made more fake articles about Elon Musk, Gordon Ramsay, etc. The website describes itself as a “satirical website,” as the About section of Space X Media states,

“Our website has a strong presence on social media, where we engage with our readers, share breaking news, and showcase our latest satirical articles. We believe in building a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about space exploration and technology, and we encourage our readers to join the conversation on our social media channels.”

Hence, the news about Whoopi Goldberg stating that she would leave the country if Trump became President again is fake and untrue. The news holds no truth, as a satirical website has published it.

It is well known that controversy spreads fast on social media. Moreover, as much as the Internet is a valuable resource for the masses, it is often used to spread fake news and lies. Something similar happened when Space X Media shared an article stating how Whoopi Goldberg had made the statement about leaving the country if Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential elections.

The article also mentioned how Goldberg’s words have created “fear and frustration” amongst many people. It talked about Whoopi having a far-reaching influence that can modify public opinion. It also discussed how Miley Cyrus and Bryan Cranston made similar claims in 2016.

While Whoopi Goldberg has not stated anything about leaving the country, the actress has not yet commented on the fake news being spread. At the same time, Goldberg has not been vocal about her political choices, and hence, the article is bogus and untrue.

However, it sheds light on how one should always verify their sources before sharing any information, as it can be misleading for many and can spread lies on the Internet.