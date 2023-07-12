Fact Check: Does A113 in Pixar movies refer to QAnon's Adrenochrome? Viral claim debunked

If you have seen a Pixar movie, you might have noticed how the number A113 is commonly shown.

With social media users making several claims about films every now and then, netizens are claiming that A113, commonly seen in Pixas movies, refers to adrenochrome, a chemical produced from adrenaline.

However, this A113 is the adrenaline claimed to be allegedly taken from the blood of children, primarily to stay healthy and young. Social media users have now related this term to the commonly seen number in many Pixas movies, A113. Many netizens have shared videos claiming that the number A113 appears in many movies like A Bug’s Life, Toy Story and even Coco.

With many social media users falling prey to the misinformation being spread by netizens, the claim is actually untrue and fake. That's because the alphanumeric string is not related to the production house.

Instead, the number is shown in the movies, as many Pixar animators like Pete Doctor studies in the classroom whose number was A113. Hence, it's commonly used in movies.

Hence, the claim of the string being attached to QAnon's Adrenochrome is fake and untrue.

With the truth being debunked about Pixar’s movies commonly showing the number A113, it's also crucial to know that Pixar shared a video from their account that talked about the origin of the numeric string.

As per the video, many Pixar animators studied in class with the number, and hence, the number is shown often in the movies.

At the end of the video shared by Pixar, the three animators are also pointing towards the door with the same numeric string. Furthermore, in 1999, when asked about the number, popular director Brad Bird told a publication about the origin of the number:

“A113 was our classroom number. On "Family Dog" I put it on the license plate of the thieves' car. And I put it into every single one of my films, including my "Simpsons" episodes. It's sort of my version of Hirschfeld's Nina.”

While the fake news being spread about Pixar’s number having a weird connection has no verified source, many people are falling prey to the misinformation and sharing their thoughts by commenting on the video uploaded by @ReturnOfKappy, who also made the same claim.

At the same time, there were others who tried to bust the fake news. Here's how social media users commented:

While Pixar’s numeric string seen in a number of movies is nowhere related to adrenochrome, the fake news still points out the importance of not trusting unverified information.

Hence, if the information is not coming from a reliable source, it should not be shared further so that fake news doesn't spread.

