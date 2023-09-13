Fact Check: Does Liam Payne have one kidney? Recent hospitalization sparks concern among fans

Fans were extremely concerned about Liam Payne's health after the former One Direction singer was hospitalized earlier this week due to a serious kidney infection. The singer was vacationing with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, in Italy when he had to be rushed to the hospital due to agonizing kidney pain.

It is the second time in two months that Payne has been hospitalized for kidney issues. The singer has been struggling with addiction, and he checked into a rehab facility in July, 2023.

The 30-year-old singer's premature birth resulted in him having only one working kidney. However, in 2012, he revealed to the public that his kidneys are now working normally as the other one had eventually fixed form.

Liam Payne was born with a scarred kidney

Liam Payne was known to have a well-documented history of severe illness from when he was a child due to being born three months premature. The singer mention it in detail in One Direction's group book, Dare to Dream - Life as One Direction in 2011.

"When I was born I was effectively dead. Weird, I know. The doctors couldn't get any reaction from me,"

He added:

"I was born three weeks early and I kept being ill. From the age of zero to four I was always in hospital having tests done but they couldn't find out what was wrong."

One of Liam's kidneys was scarred from birth, which resulted in him enduring thirty-two injections on his arm as a kid every day. The damages meant that Liam only had one working Kidney. However, in 2012, the singer revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that his damaged kidney was now fixed.

In July 2023, Liam Payne revealed in a YouTube video that he had checked into a Louisiana rehab facility and remained there for around 100 days. Liam admitted that he checked in to the facility to get his head straight.

He revealed that in rehab, he focused a lot on art and poetry and shared the good news that he had not picked up a drink in six months, which he was proud of. Liam also apologized his controversial comments on Logan Paul's Impulsive podcast, including those about his former bandmates, whom he thanked for standing by him when he was trying to get better.

Netizens show their love and support for Liam Payne

Netizens were extremely worried about the former One Direction singer. People took to X to show appreciation for the singer and wish him a speedy recovery. Netizens offered the singer their love, prayers, and encouragement amid the intense concern about his health. Fans encouraged him to take his time to fully and completely recover.

"I feel helpless": Liam Payne's mother

Liam Payne was celebrating his one year anniversary with Kate Cassidy earlier this week in Italy, when he had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance due to serious kidney pain. A source by Daily Mail shared a statement regarding the incident.

"'Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally, doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on. They (Doctors) want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse."

Liam Payne's mother, Karen, confirmed to Mail Online that the singer is expected to remain in the hospital for a week.

"We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It’s horrible – him being all the way over there... He’s in Milan and it sounds like he’ll be there for a week. I feel helpless."

Liam Payne was hospitalized for a kidney infection, back in August. The singer took to Instagram on August 25, to put out a video where he detailed what had happened to him.

The singer confirmed with regret that his South America tour had to be postponed due to his illness as he was advised to take time to recover. The singer stated that he had been hospitalized for the past week, and made an apology to his fans.

The singer said that his team was working on rescheduling the show when possible and confirmed that tickets were now being refunded.