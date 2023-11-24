Fact Check: Has a German bunker been found in the Bermuda Triangle? Viral Joe Rogan and Elon Musk clip debunked 

Recently, a YouTube clip alleging a German bunker’s discovery in the Bermuda Triangle has gone viral online. While YouTube is no stranger to wild conspiracy theories, users began paying attention to this particular clip as it showed Joe Roagn postulating the discovery of a German bunker in the Bermuda Triangle with Elon Musk.

The clip on YouTube surfaced days after tech billionaire Elon Musk joined Joe Rogan for the fourth time on his podcast earlier this month. In the clip on YouTube, Rogan can be heard declaring that a few hours ago, an advanced German bunker from the World War II era has been discovered, to which Musk audibly responds with, “Yeah, I’ve heard of it.”

Rogan then goes on a muddled rant about space stations on the moon, extraterrestrial life and secret space projects. He added:

“And nobody knows how the Germans built in this depth and why they needed and complete a working bunker in the Bermuda Triangle. But the strange thing is one of them took a photo and posted it and you can see this is way too expensive just for a prank or something.”

The claims in the video confounded viewers as Rogan continued to draw parallels between the bunker and UFO sightings. While some wanted to know more about the bunker, others pointed out the video was obviously a fake.

The social media users who questioned the veracity of the video were right on the money. A German bunker has not been found in the Bermuda Triangle. The video circulating on YouTube with Joe Rogan, seemingly spearheading the claims, is an AI-generated deep fake clip.

A clip of Joe Rogan discussing the discovery of a German bunker in the Bermuda Triangle with Elon Musk has gone viral online, baffling viewers. However, the clip is AI-generated footage. If one pays attention to Rogan's and Musks’ mouths, one would notice that the words heard in the clip do not compute with their lip movements.

It appears people spliced together words uttered by the duo in separate instances or used an AI voice generator to manufacture fake footage alleging the discovery of the bunker in the Bermuda Triangle.'

The only factual aspect of the video was that Joe Rogan and Elon Musk did unite for the fourth time on Rogan’s podcast earlier this month, where they spoke mostly about X, formerly known as Twitter.

During the interview, the duo discussed the advent of AI and by the tone of the podcast, it appeared Musk was terrified about AI’s potential threat to humanity. In the podcast, Musk expressed his fears stating AI poses an existential risk as it becomes more anti-human and noted we need a regulating authority to monitor its progress.

Musk said: “You have to say, ‘How could AI go wrong?’, well, if AI gets programmed by the extinctionists its utility function will be the extinction of humanity.”

The tech billionaire made the comments hours before flying to the UK for the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire on November 2, 2023.