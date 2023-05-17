Fact Check: Is the Courtney Winston car accident video real? Viral TikTok debunked 

On May 14, a TikTok account RoLeak shared a disturbing animated video titled "Courtney Winston's car accident." The account claimed in the caption that it was an animated demonstration of a real incident that took place in 2016.

It further stated that the video of the incident was taken in Florida, where a 34-year-old person named Courtney Winston ran over a group of college students in an unfortunate accident, and none of the victims survived the impact of the hit.

Now TikTok users were confused as they tried to decipher whether or not the claim was true. Such notorious claims are not unusual on social media, as many accounts on different social media platforms are dedicated to spreading hoaxes and false and deceptive claims to baffle viewers.

However, no car accident involving that name and a group of college students was reported in December 2016. There is no other evidence supporting the supposed incident either.

TikTok users react to Courtney Winston car accident claim

The animated clip shared by @rbxleak is only a couple of seconds long, where a car is shown driving down a road. It’s displayed from a first-person perspective, like racing games. Then suddenly, the car collides with a group of people trying to cross the road, and the victims are seen immediately flown across the road. A loud screeching of a female is heard.

Here's how some people on TikTok reacted to the video:

While most people in the comments already realized that the video was fake and was probably taken from some game, some were confused because of the realistic audio and wondered if the audio was from a real incident.

In most of the comments, users played along with the joke and commented “sending prayers from” and then added some hilarious names of different places.

In response to many users who flooded the comment section with questions regarding the authenticity of the video, the creator clarified that it was not a serious video and said that they were not aware of the source of the audio.

The audio was evidently attached to the animation from a game to convince users that it was real. However, this whole car accident by someone named Courtney Winson is fabricated.

The TikTok account that uploaded the video solely makes Roblox videos with claims that have no base in reality. These videos are meant for dark entertainment and aim to lure viewers with these intriguing but false claims.

