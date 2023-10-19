Fact Check: Is Halle Bailey married to DDG? Glamour Magazine quote debunked as claim goes viral online

Halle Bailey has been in the headlines due to an error on the part of Glamour Magazine, which led many to believe that Bailey was married to DDG and was expecting a child. While Halle and DDG have been in a relationship since 2022, they are not married yet.

An Instagram post by The Neighborhood Talk states that Glamour Magazine mistakenly added a quote from Leigh-Anne Pinnock's interview to Bailey's interview, leading to the confusion. The quote in Leigh-Anne's interview read:

"Being a mum, newly married – there's a positive side of it, but also the negative. I want to show that although things might look perfect from the exterior, that's not always the case."

The quote by Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been removed from Halle Bailey's interview

After Glamour Magazine accidentally added a quote from Leigh-Anne Pinnock's interview in Halle Bailey's profile, sparking rumors that she might be pregnant and was married to DDG, the magazine has now removed the quote that caused the confusion from Bailey's interview, as per UpRoxx.

A post was also shared on X by ChloexHalle Discord with a link to Leigh-Anne's interview, confirming that the reports were not true. It clarified that the interview was not about Bailey or DDG.

The post which clarified the confusion regarding the quote (Image via cxhdiscord/X)

While speaking to Essence for a cover story in 2022, Halle Bailey revealed that she first met DDG on social media. At the time, she said that she was a big fan of DDG and his work.

The two went Instagram official in March 2022 after the rapper shared a birthday tribute for Bailey. They then appeared together on the red carpet of the BET Awards. The pair has since continued to make their appearance together at other events like the WACO Wearable Art Gala, Milan Fashion Week, and Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Netizens react to Glamour Magazine's mistake on social media

Following the error on Glamour Magazine and the subsequent social media posts about the same, the internet was flooded with comments from netizens who seized the opportunity to poke fun at the situation:

Netizens share their reactions to the error of Glamour Magazine (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Netizens share their reactions to the error of Glamour Magazine (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

A similar thing happened recently on October 16, 2023, when Halle Bailey was spotted with DDG in Santa Monica, California. XXL Mag stated at the time that Bailey was reportedly seen in an oversized hoodie and large sweatpants, which as per the publication, attempted to hide a baby bump. After The Shade Room shared pictures, many believed that Bailey was possibly pregnant with DDG's child.

However, neither the actor nor DDG have not responded to the reports until now.

The real name of DDG is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. and he is a rapper, actor, and YouTuber. His debut album, Valedictorian, was released in 2019 and he has since released two more albums. The rapper's albums have been released under the record label, Epic Records.

People magazine states that DDG started his career on YouTube in 2014. In 2020, he established his record label, Zooted Music.

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey made her acting debut in 2006 with the film, Last Holiday. She gained recognition for her performance as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, released in 2023.