Fact Check: Is the Lana Del Rey twerking at Waffle House video real? Viral video sparks hilarious reactions online

Lana Del Rey was spotted working at a branch of Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, in late July, and fans have since been speculating why the singer was working there. The internet already went wild at the unanticipated discovery. However, a new video of a Waffle House employee twerking has gone viral since Sunday, August 6, after many viewers thought it was Lana.

In the video, which was taken from afar, a girl in a blue shirt and black skirt was seen twerking and dancing. The outfit resembled that of a Waffle House uniform, especially the one Lana was seen wearing earlier. While the face of the girl could not be seen, the video subtext read:

“Waffle House waitress, Lana Del Rey found dancing at local Chicago bar before her shift at Lollapalooza.”

Lana performed at the music festival on its closing night on Sunday, August 6. And though the singer has not addressed the viral video, it was soon debunked. TikTok creator @jesssparkles_ shared a video on August 7, where the girl who was thought to be Lana was seen up close, facing the camera and doing the exact dance moves from the viral video.

Netizens soon caught up and realized that the woman in the viral twerking video was not Lana but another woman who was probably cosplaying as Waffle House Lana.

Alleged video of Waffle House Lana Del Rey twerking sparks hilarious reactions

When it comes to viral videos of celebrities doing wild things, netizens are almost always quick to react without verifying them. Similarly, when the viral video alleged that Lana Del Rey was twerking in her Waffle House outfit in the middle of a restaurant, people thought it was actually the singer and reacted accordingly.

While some loyal fans of the Say Yes to Heaven hitmaker praised her for serving even during her shift, a few others found it a bit bizarre.

Lana Del Rey was working at an Alabama branch of Waffle Hosue while the viral video was taken in Sunnygun, Chicago. The TikTok creator @jesssparkles_, who uploaded the actual video of the girl dancing, made the video from the point of view of a customer who ran into Lana Del Rey after her shift at Waffle House.

The user also added Lana’s song Peppers from her 2023 album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd to the post.

Fans met Lana in July while she was working at Waffle House

Around July 21, news broke out that Lana Del Rey was working at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama. One fan, who met the 38-year-old singer at the restaurant, said that Lana wore an employee uniform with her nametag and poured coffee while chatting with the customers.

During her break, she also snapped a few pictures with her fans and even signed her autograph for them. One fan, Karina Cisneros Juarez, told a local news outlet about her experience of bumping into the singer at the restaurant.

“It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice,” Karina said.

Another person, Macy Ladner, who also met Lana, told the outlet:

“It was great! She was so down to earth and real with us. Talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she’s working on a new recording.”

Though it is still unclear why the singer worked there, people found it amusing. Some also said that it was “Lana-coded.” Several people went to the Waffle House branch in Alabama to meet Lana Del Rey and took pictures with her.