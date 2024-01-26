Fact Check: Is Lovely Peaches AKA Brittany Johnson dead? Viral videos and rumors about TikTok star debunked

TikTok star and aspiring singer Lovely Peaches, aka Brittany Johnson, has once again become the target of a death hoax as viral videos of her supposed demise flooded social media on January 25, 2024. This is the third time that fake reports of the TikTok star's death have been widely circulating, causing panic amongst her followers.

Disclaimer: The following article talks about the murder of children and animal abuse that may be disturbing to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to The Focus, Lovely Peaches is alive, and there have been no confirmed reports of her death. She is active on her socials and was last seen posting on her Instagram story eight hours ago, talking about her new EP Love is A Waste Of Time.

Lovely Peaches' latest Instagram story was posted 8 hours ago (Image via @lovelypeachespopsinger100/Instagram)

Brittany Johnson shot to fame on TikTok in 2019 due to her song about genitals called Burnin' N' Itchin. She has been banned several times from various social media platforms due to her bizarre and provocative content, which included eating feces, period blood, and other bodily secretions.

There have been no confirmed reports of Lovely Peaches' death

False reports of Lovely Peaches' death made their way to social media on Thursday, January 25, and the controversial TikTok star's followers were startled by these sudden unfounded claims. Her fans took to X to voice their shock.

Lovely Peaches has not posted anything regarding the hoax on any of her socials at the time of writing this article.

This is the third time a death hoax about Lovely Peaches has spread

Death hoaxes are not new in this day and age of social media. But the internet seems keen to target Lovely Peaches as this is the third time rumors of her death have been widely circulated.

According to Distractify, the first death hoax started on May 7, 2020, leaving many of her TikTok fans concerned. The same hoax made the rounds in May 2023 and again in January 2024.

The TikTok star has created a niche fandom with her controversial posts. While her Instagram lives and Snapchat videos of her eating bodily secretions left people gagging with disgust, she has managed to retain a loyal and ever-growing fanbase.

With over 281K followers on Instagram, she is well-known for her hot takes and shocking content. As per Distractify, she switched up her content from bodily secretions to deeper topics like child abuse or s*x trafficking after she found out she was expecting a child.

Her videos often veer from deeply problematic to comical in a way that lingers in your mind for a while. Her most controversial videos include her detailing her plans to harm her child, Cora Miracle, on Instagram Live.

According to Business Insider, she was arrested on animal cruelty charges after she posted videos claiming to have broken her dog's legs in January 2021. She also posted videos of herself picking up her dog by the neck and spraying perfume on its face. She was released on bond, and Animal Services took her dog into custody.

Originally from Louisiana, Brittany Johnson is also an aspiring singer and has stated on her Instagram bio that she is “Looking 2 Get Signed Labels Please Email Me.”

