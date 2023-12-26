Fact Check: Is Mike Freer Jewish? UK police investigate suspected arson attack on MP's office

On December 24, 2023, a fire broke out in pro-Israel MP Mike Freer's constituency office at around 7 pm local time. The Metropolitan Police suspect foul play, stating that this attack could be deliberate arson. Police stated that no one was hurt in the fire. As per The Guardian, the Metropolitan Police stated:

“The cause of the fire is under investigation as it is believed it may have been started deliberately. Further inquiries will take place,” the Metropolitan police said.

According to the publication, officers and firefighters were called to Mike Freer's north London office to put out the fire on Christmas Eve. Freer, the MP for Finchley and Golders Green and a justice minister, was not in the office at the time.

Although Mike Freer is not Jewish, he is pro-Israel and one of the parliament's most prominent advocates for issues impacting the Jewish community.

Police suspect arson in pro-Israel MP Mike Freer's office fire

According to The Guardian, Freer is a supporter of Israel and insisted that the British government send repatriation flights to Israel to safely bring back the Britons stranded there in the wake of the Israel-Palestine conflict. He he also a member of the Conservative Friends of Israel, as per Times of Israel.

Speaking about Jewish people in a statement to The Jewish Chronicle, he said:

“I have particularly strong empathy with the Jewish community and minority communities in general. Sitting at Holocaust Memorial Day events it strikes me that if it was happening today I’d be on the trucks as well. Maybe not wearing a yellow star, but a pink triangle.”

According to The Guardian, Freer stated that the fire started in a shed at his office in Finchley and damaged the back of his building. The Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were quickly called to the scene to put out the fire.

In a statement to the BBC, an LFB spokesperson said:

"An external shed was destroyed by fire. Part of the first, second and third floors of the property were also damaged by the blaze."

As per The Guardian, the suspected arson attack comes after several Labour MPs grew fearful for their safety against pro-Palestine protestors, who expressed their outrage against the party's views on the ongoing conflict. Pro-Palestine activists have frequently gathered outside the offices of Labour Party MPs, holding placards and protesting.

MP Mike Freer, while not Jewish, has been a vocal supporter of Israel. As per Times of Israel, his constituency Finchley and Golders Green is home to one of London's most prominent Orthodox Jewish communities with a synagogue less than 200 yards away.

The suspected arson is "one of many threats" Mike Freer has faced recently

According to The Guardian, Mike Freer addressed the fire and said:

“Thankfully I wasn’t doing my normal routine of getting through paperwork. I’m thankful the upstairs tenants weren’t in the house too, otherwise this would be a completely different story. Until the police catch the suspect, I won’t know if it was deliberate, but it’s one of many threats I’ve faced.”

Earlier, in 2021, Sky News reported that Freer was notified that he had been "a potential target" of Ali Harbi Ali. The latter allegedly killed Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP for Southend West, in October of the same year at his constituency surgery in Essex.

Mike Freer said that due to a "last minute" change of plans, he did not attend his surgery on the day Ali visited. Freer also stated that that incident taught him to be "much more mindful" of the people around him.

As per Sky News, he said:

"Since the news of the attack and the subsequent visit by police, I have been much more mindful of people around me and keeping distance from people."

He continued:

"I and my staff will now wear stab vests and wear mobile panic alarms."

Mike Freer has been an MP since 2010 and before becoming a Minister, he was the Vice-President of the APG on Anti-Semitism and a Trustee of the Holocaust Memorial Day.