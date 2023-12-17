Fact Check: Is Poptropica shutting down on December 30th? Viral claim debunked

Poptropica was recently reported to be shutting down by the end of 2023. News about the same went viral after an account named Official Poptropica shared a message on the game's Help Chat Discord server. The announcement stated that the game was scheduled to be permanently shut down on December 30, 2023.

The rumor went viral and was shared on multiple social media platforms, making fans believe that the game was possibly shutting down. However, the rumor has been proven to be false after an official statement was shared through the official page of the online game on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite denying the claim in a social media post, a few people questioned the authenticity of the viral announcement, and the account frequently replied by saying that they did not share the news.

According to ABC 10, Poptropica was launched in 2007, and the gamers had to solve puzzles and explore the islands, which would help them obtain medals and other accessories. The game was published by Pearson Education and led to three spin-offs.

Poptropica revealed through X that the rumor behind the shutdown was not real

Poptropica fans were disappointed when they learned that the game was shutting down permanently by the end of 2023. The news regarding the closure spread after an anonymous account using the game's title shared a statement on the game's Help Chat Discord server.

The message stated that a few things inside the game had undergone some changes, like the "removal of memberships and other sources of income." The message continued by stating that the game will be closing down after December 29, 2023, because of "recent layoffs, the reallocation of resources, lack of revenue, and other financial barriers."

"Poptropica has been a virtual home for millions of players, providing a safe and imaginative space to embark on quests, solve mysteries, and connect with friends from around the globe. The memories created within its colorful and diverse islands are truly special, and it warms our hearts to know that Poptropica has been a source of joy and inspiration for many."

The game's official account on X clarified the rumor behind the closure on December 15, 2023, and stated:

"So, this is awkward. We're still here. And will be on December 31st. But super sweet that you all love us so much that the thought of us leaving for us so much attention!"

They also wrote in the comments section that any news regarding the shutdown will be revealed through their official pages on all the social media platforms. Fans additionally expressed their happiness, with one of them recalling his memories of the game during his childhood.

Similar rumors have been shared about other businesses

The role-playing game is not the only project that has been a victim of shutdown rumors. A few days ago, fast-food chain called Five Guys was reported to be closing down all its locations by 2024. This happened after various advertisements related to the closure were featured on YouTube.

Before Five Guys, similar rumors were spread about Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Olive Garden, claiming that they were suffering from losses. The representatives of both companies later revealed that the rumors were false.