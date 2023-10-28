Fact Check: Was U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen found guilty of treason by a military tribunal? Viral article debunked

Rumors of a military tribunal finding U.S. Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen, guilty of treason have been making rounds online since Thursday, October 26, 2023. However, these are false reports and Yellen has not been arrested or convicted of treason.

The claims started circulating after Real Raw News, published an article claiming that the 77-year-old was found guilty in a trial at Guantanamo Bay on October 16, and was sentenced to be hanged on October 18. Soon, comments claiming that all the recent images of Yellen were AI-generated started circulating online.

However, Real Raw News is an untrustworthy website known for sharing similar conspiratorial stories. A disclaimer, added "for protection" on the website, also states that "it contains humor, parody, and satire":

"Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel."

Real Raw News article claims that Janet Yellen was found guilty of sending billions of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine

The article on Real Raw News has a minute-by-minute account of Janet Yellen's trial. While it does not give any details about the JAG (Judge Advocate General) investigation, it names the judge, Vice Admiral Darse E. Crandall, and Shannon Corless, who is the prosecution's witness.

The highly dramaticized story claims that Corless indirectly worked under the 77-year-old at the Treasury Department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis from January to October 2022. She surrendered to the JAG after "Trump's people" were after her and cooperating in the investigation would put her in protective custody.

The falsified report describes Janet Yellen as being against Corless, testifying and even stating that she "manufactured evidence." Admiral Crandall then goes on to remark that Yellen had "refused her privilege to testify" and commanded that she remain silent. In response, the Secretary of Treasury stated:

"I don’t have to take this from you or your private Banana Republic government. I have served President Biden loyally and legally, and I don’t recognize this court and I never will."

Following the alleged exchange, Crandall explained that Corless was granted immunity for her testimony and asked her what compelled her to surrender. Corless then claimed she was "being watched" and "stalked" by "the people doing what they’re doing to Janet Yellen now," and she surrendered before she was murdered.

When questioned whether she turned herself in out of fear or remorse, Shannon explained that when she first surrendered, she was afraid, but now she "deeply regretted" putting her signature on illegal wire transfers.

Shannon alleged that in January 2022, she and Janet Yellen approved a $57B transfer to Ukreximbank, an account owned by the Ukraine Ministry of Defense. She alleged that as Assistant Secretary at her department, her signature carried weight. She added that there was no need to send the funds to Ukraine at the time because Russia invaded the country in February.

The article claimed that Corless provided copies of the evidence to support her claim when she surrendered. It also alleged that they traced about a trillion dollars given to Ukraine to date, which got Yellen convicted of treason and defrauding the U.S.

If Janet Yellen had been arrested, reputed news organizations like the Associated Press and Reuters would also have reported it. However, there was no such news. Janet Yellen was also seen alive and well, giving an interview on Bloomberg, 10 days after her so-called conviction.