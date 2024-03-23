Fairground Attraction tour: Presale tickets, dates, venues and all you need to know

Fairground Attraction tour is scheduled from September 28, 2024, to October 18, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK and Scotland. The tour will be the band's second reunion tour and the first one in the UK since their disbandment 35 years ago.

The tour will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, York, and Manchester, among others. The band announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram on March 22, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from March 27, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed via the AEG page. General tickets will be available from March 28, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via AEG or AXS or other major ticket vendors.

Fairground Attraction tour dates and venues

Fairground Attraction is supposed to start their reunion live performances in June and July 2024 with a Japan tour. These dates will be followed by the band's newly announced UK and Scotland tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Fairground Attraction tour 2024 is given below:

September 28, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at University of Wolverhampton

September 29, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Opera House

October 1, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican

October 3, 2024 – Gateshead, UK at The Glasshouse International Center for Music

October 4, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall

October 5, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Festival Hall

October 7, 2024 – Cambridge, UK at Corn Exchange

October 8, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Dome

October 10, 2024 – Oxford, UK at New Theater

October 11, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Bristol Beacon

October 14, 2024 – Perth, UK at Concert Hall

October 16, 2024 – Aberdeen, UK at Music Hall

October 17, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at Royal Concert Hall

October 18, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK at Usher Hall

The dates and venues for the Fairground Attraction Japan tour are also given below:

June 27, 2024 – Shibuya, Japan at Shibuya Club Quattro

June 29, 2024 – Nagoya, Aichi, Japan at Naka Ward

July 1, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Umeda Club Quattro

July 3, 2024 - Chiyoda(Tokyo), Japan at Yurakucho

Speaking about their reunion. band member Mike stated in a statement to the Mirror on March 22, 2024:

"I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to be back together. We had all given up hope that it would ever happen. It is spooky, as though we are ghosts, who have come back to life, but something happens between us when we play together."

Concurrently with the tour, Fairground Attraction released their first new single on March 22, 2024. Titled What’s Wrong With The World?, the 3:49 minute track already has over 2k views on YouTube.

Fairground Attraction started back in 1987, with the four members - Eddi Reader, Mark E Nevin, Simon Edwards, and Roy Dodds - signing up with RCA Records soon after their formation.

The band had their most successful studio album in the form of their debut, The First of a Million Kisses, released on May 16, 1988, and peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart. The album also won the Best British Album award at the 1989 BRIT Awards.