“Fake drama for promo”: Cardi B and Offset unfollowing each other on Instagram cast doubts online

Cardi B, the American rapper, and her husband, Offset, have recently gone viral as the two seem to have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Bodak Yellow singer also shared some cryptic messages via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 4, 2023.

In two slides of her stories, the rapper wrote:

"You know when you just outgrow relationships. I’m tired of protecting people's feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot on September 20, 2017. They have since welcomed two children together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2, as per PEOPLE. The two seemingly unfollowing each other on social media has left many skeptical about what to believe, with one netizen even deeming the whole thing a "fake drama" under @DailyLoud's post about the same.

Netizens unwilling to believe Cardi B and Offset breakup rumors

Cardi B is known to be one of the most commercially successful female rappers of her generation. Her unfollowing Offset on Instagram has now left fans wondering if they have split up. This was further fueled by the fact that the couple posted vague comments about relationships online on Monday, December 4.

After Cardi's Instagram stories about putting herself first went viral, her husband also posted a scene on Instagram from the film Scarface, as per Page Six. Al Pacino's character is shown in the scene shouting:

"Hey, f*ck you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me."

Netizens are reluctant to believe that the couple's alleged split is real, with most deeming the supposed breakup a publicity stunt.

Other instances of the couple almost splitting up

The couple made headlines in June 2023 after the Say My Grace rapper accused Cardi of cheating on him. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he wrote:

"My wife f*cked a n*gg* on me gang ya’ll n*gg*s know how I come."

In a following online video, the 31-year-old New York-born denied the cheating allegations while she sang I Should Have Cheated by Keyshia Cole. She further added:

"Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all. That Spaces the other day? That motherf*cker’s spiralin’. Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n*gg*. I think sometimes motherf*ckers forget that I’m Cardi B."

In 2020, the Bronx rap star filed for divorce from Offset. However, she later withdrew the petition, claiming that the former Migos rapper had changed his behavior. She said on her Instagram Live at the time:

“I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story. The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me.”

Cardi did not specify what she wanted her husband to work on.

As per E! News, Cardi B made her runway debut on February 2, 2023, during the Balenciaga Fall'24 show. She strutted along the runway wearing a blue fur coat with sparkling diamond jewelry. Offset, noticeably, did not attended the show.

Cardi and Offset have not addressed the breakup rumors yet.