“Fake”: The Bachelorette fans concerned for Charity as Joey’s uncle feels he is “putting it on" for the show

The Bachelorette season 20 episode 6 was released on Monday, July 31, 2023, and a lot of things happened during the episode. Dotun, Joey, Xavier, and Aaron were the four contestants competing for Charity's heart. As Charity met the family members of the contestants in this The Bachelorette episode, some meetings went well, while others made her doubt her decision.

During the Rose Ceremony, Charity selected Dotun, Xavier, and Joey, while Aaron left The Bachelorette. However, during the trip to meet with the families, one meeting left fans with many questions.

When Charity went to Collegeville, Pennsylvania to meet Joey's family, his Uncle Joe made a few comments that had fans confused. Uncle Joe said that he didn't feel that Joey and Charity were having a great time with each other. He added that Joey didn't seem to be being himself in front of Charity.

“I like Charity. She seems fantastic, but something didn’t feel 100 percent with Joey,” Uncle Joe said during his confessional.

Several fans also commented on social media about how Joey was being fake for The Bachelorette following this incident. One person even went on to say:

The Bachelorette season 20 star Charity after talking to Joey's Uncle Joe

When Joey Graziadei and Charity were at the family gathering, Uncle Joe asked his nephew if he was being real with Charity or pretending to be someone she would like. Uncle Joe also shared his concerns with Charity. He asked her if she felt confident that she was getting a "genuine Joey," to which Charity responded that she did.

“I feel pretty ... very confident in that,” Charity said.

The first thing she said to Uncle Joe was how confident she is that Joey is being honest with her. After the date, Charity Lawson said that she went to visit the family wanting everything to turn out great "but it didn't go bad," and noted that it "went good."

Fans have been sharing their reactions to episode 6 of The Bachelorette season 20 since it was released. While some wondered if Joey was being fake or if he was simply not used to having cameras around him, others questioned what his uncle's motives were.

RealityTVBasura @dara_a_la_mode #TheBachelorette Is Joey being fake or just not used to having cameras around him??? We tend to “up” ot for the cameras which isn’t a big deal! #bachelorette

sunflowers0023 @sunflowers0023 So despite Joey saying he’s being genuine, his uncle took it upon himself to try to plant the seed in her head that he’s being fake… what is uncle joes goal here #TheBachelorette

KCW @karacwolf 🏾 Joey is so hot but that fake kiss looked awful what #TheBachelorette

The Bachelorette episode 6 ended with Aaron's elimination

Charity talked about how difficult it is for her to make the decision and how heartbroken she is to see one of her connections leave the show during the Rose ceremony. She said that it was the hardest day of her life as she only had three roses with her and had to bid adieu to one of them. She added that she was "absolutely" destroyed by it.

“I have been going back and forth all day on what to do, but it’s necessary to get to what I want and what we all want, which is to find our forever person. God help me,” Charity noted.

Following Charity's decision to send Aaron home, the latter spoke about how certain he was of their connection and how ready he was to make Charity his wife. During her confession, Charity said that she was trying to make sense of what she had just done. She noted that she was falling in love with someone and still she sent the person home.

“The more I think about it, it’s actually like, the most absurd s--- I’ve ever done. What if I just made the absolute worst decision?” she went on to say.

Fans can watch The Bachelorette season 20's latest episode on ABC on August 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET.