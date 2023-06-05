Fans elated with the newly revealed Tommy Hilfiger x Disney collection: "Take all of my money rn"

Walt Disney, an entertainment empire and global media company, is teaming up with American designer Tommy Hilfiger and his titular label to introduce a line of clothing, accessories, and footwear. The collection was developed to commemorate the former's beginnings in 1923 and its 100th anniversary.

The line combines stylish collegiate attire with the distinctive humor of Mickey and Friends. Fans of the brand and Disney will notice that the entire collection mixes iconic Tommy vintage pieces with Disney World designs, including the celebrated Mickey Mouse. The duo's brilliantly designed collection surely impressed their fans and other fashion enthusiasts. One of their remarks demonstrated their excitement, which stated,

The full collaboration collection, which was launched on June 1, 2023, offers numerous alternatives for clothing and accessories and is presently available on Tommy Hilfiger, Disney Shop, as well as a few more retailers.

More about the new Tommy Hilfiger x Disney collection

Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Minnie Mouse are some of Mickey Mouse's companions and buddies. Characters have been added to the goods and are drawn keeping in mind the manga artform and style. The collection includes items for children, women, and men. Tommy Hilfiger remarks on the assortment in an official press release:

"An iconic anniversary, an iconic brand, and a collaboration with their most iconic characters – there is no better way to join fans around the world in celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. Colliding Mickey and Friends with the TOMMY HILFIGER brand DNA has been one of our most fun collaborations to date. It’s a collectible edition of our favorite prep classics."

The collection will have 94 styles for both men and women, 42 types for children, and 14 adaptable styles. A few items in the collection are as follows:

1) A Mickey Mouse sweater is offered and costs $269.

2) A pleated skirt featuring the Mickey Mouse emblem is available for $199.

3) A button-down shirt featuring Mickey Mouse is available for $199.

4) A Mickey Mouse pullover hoodie can be purchased for $189.

5) For $229, you can get a Mickey Mouse sleeveless shirt dress.

6) A $229 Mickey Mouse polka-dot sweater is featured.

7) The Mickey Mouse t-shirt, which costs $89.90.

In addition to the items stated above, the collection comprises rugby shirts, chinos, blazers, and other products. The TH monogram as well as Mickey's visuals are featured on all the collab items. An inclusive selection is made up of other items like jerseys, woven jumpers, and adaptable pieces such as polos, tees, and skirts.

Don't forget to get your hands on the latest joint collection, which is presently available for purchase, before it sells out.

