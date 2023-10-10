Fans give a mixed reactions to Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft “Olive” sneakers: “Automatic Cop” 

The sneaker world is always abuzz with news of upcoming releases, but few have captured attention like the Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft “Olive” sneakers.

As December approaches, sneaker enthusiasts everywhere eagerly await the unveiling of this new variant, building on the legacy of a brand that has been at the forefront of fashion and athletic performance for decades. Yet, with every new release comes a plethora of opinions, both for and against.

Fans give a mixed reaction to Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft “Olive” sneakers, adding yet another layer to the anticipation. The sentiment surrounding these sneakers can be summed up by the quote, "Automatic Cop", a term that signifies an immediate purchase without a second thought. But not everyone is on board.

Mixed emotions from the community regarding Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft “Olive” sneakers

There’s no denying the impact of fan feedback on any collection. Comments range from critical remarks like, "These really ain't it" and "They have trashed the 4", to more appreciative ones such as "They actually not that bad" and "Let's go!!! Been waiting!!!"

Some went as far as calling them "Garbage Can 4s" while others simply expressed a feeling that "Something's off".

Yet, for every negative comment, there are those who are adamant about adding them to their collection, confidently stating "They GETTIN". These varied reactions highlight the passion of the Jordan community and the importance of fan input.

Details of the Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft “Olive” sneakers

Official retailer images of the Nike Air Jordan 4 SE Craft “Medium Olive” give a glimpse into what has become a much-debated topic. This iteration of the iconic 1989 model, which initially made waves in the “Photon Dust” colorway earlier in 2023, returns with an upper featuring various shades of olive green.

The use of both smooth and rough grain textures of suede offers a nod to the military look, reminiscent of the Undefeated’s AJ4 collaboration from 2005. The possibility of orange blaze lace-swaps brings to mind the essence of a flight jacket, although the olive green laces, or even black, would complement them perfectly.

The Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft “Olive” sneakers also sport a hint of Pale Vanilla yellow on the Jumpman logo, placed strategically on the tongue, heel, and other accent sections. As of now, the sneakers are set to release on November 18, 2023.

The Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft “Olive” sneakers stand as a testament to the brand’s ability to continually innovate while staying true to its roots.

As fans voice their opinions, it's evident that these sneakers, like many before them, will find their own unique place in sneaker history. Whether revered or critiqued, the passion they evoke is undeniably a reflection of the powerful legacy that is Air Jordan.