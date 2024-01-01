Farmer Wants a Wife season 2: Release date and time, cast, what to expect, and more

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 exclusively premieres on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 9 PM ET on FOX. Farmer Wants a Wife is expected to bring a fresh batch of eligible rural bachelors who seek to find the love of their lives from among a host of urban women who must adapt themselves to the lifestyles of their prospective partners if they were to stay together.

Earlier in 2023, reality television audiences developed a keen interest in Farmer Wants a Wife. Four eligible bachelors, otherwise known as farmers, were the stars of the show's worldwide concept, which made an initial brief appearance on The CW in 2008. They each get to acquaint themselves with eight ladies who have moved from big cities in an attempt to fall in love with both the bachelor and the rural life.

Fox premiered the redesigned series in March 2023, and two days before the season 1 finale, on May 15, 2023, the network renewed it for an upcoming second season.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 cast includes a citrus farmer and others

Farmer Wants a Wife season two is expected to once again return with the usual dose of rural matchmaking and courting that was featured in the Fox show's debut season.

Interestingly enough, the cast of the upcoming season is expected to be the perfect recipe for drama and includes a single dad, a citrus farmer, and even a man who, according to himself, lives in a one-stoplight town.

On a horse and cattle farm in Sikeston, Missouri, there lives the forty-two-year-old farmer from the show's second season, roper Ty Ferrell. In addition, he is the divorced father of a 12-year-old girl. He is content with his life, but he is lacking that one unique woman to share it with.

First-generation farmer Mitchell Kolinsky is 27 years old and lives in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Mitchell, who is originally from Knoxville, is not like the other farmers we've seen this season or last and unlike them, he grew a bond with farming and the outdoor life at an early age.

The cast of Famer Wants A Wife Season 2 (Image via YouTube/@FOX)

Born and raised in Centre, Colorado, 29 year-old Brandon Rogers is a second-generation farmer of potatoes and barley. "Living in a small, one-stop-light town surrounded by his farmland," Rogers is "our most remote farmer," according to FOX.

The youngest farmer this year, Nathan Smothers, is a 23-year-old Bartow, Florida native who has raised cattle and oranges for four generations. He became the man of the home at the age of twelve after losing his father, supporting his mother and three sisters.

According to Southern Living, he claims he's ready to create a family with the love of his life and has come home after graduating from college to live and work full-time on the farm.

What happened in Farmer Wants a Wife season 1?

Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, Landon Heaton, and Ryan Black were the farmers of Farmer Wants a Wife season 1. Showing their prospective future spouses what it's like to live like ranchers do, from tending to the homesteads and feeding cattle and baling hay, the men welcomed the daters at their farms which were scattered across the nation.

After season 1, Allen and Khelsi were reunited. It should come as no surprise to fans of the show that Hunter selected Meghan and Landon ended up with Ashley L. But Ryan traveled to New York from his home in North Carolina to ask Haley R. to return.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 exclusively premieres on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 9 PM ET on FOX.