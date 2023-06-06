Fast X digital release date: When will Vin Diesel's film be available?

Although it has hardly been three weeks since the theatrical release of Fast X, the film is getting an early digital release soon. The film was released on May 19, but the Microsoft store has already listed that it will be available to rent from June 9. Interested people can pre-order the film right now for the standard price of $24.99, however, this information has not been confirmed by Universal yet.

Fast X is the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise; it stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron in major roles.

Why is Fast X receiving such an early digital release date?

According to The Direct, Fast X has earned more than $604.9 million worldwide. However, it still has a long way to go to be declared a box office hit. While the film did pretty well during its opening week, the second week turned out to be a disaster. It saw a 65.6% drop in domestic viewership, which was nothing less than shocking.

The film earned just $28.5 million in its third week, which is worst than what the previous installment earned in week #3. Moreover, Fast 9 was released mid-pandemic in 2021; the film was certainly not a flop as it earned more than $110 million in the USA and more than $500 million worldwide. Unfortunately, it does not look like the latest installment is going to make a lot of money going forward.

Several movies are going to hit theatres soon, which means that there is a huge possibility that Fast X will be treated as an afterthought. Fans are anticipating films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Competition is clearly fierce and Universal Studios is in touch with reality. These are probably the reasons why the film is getting an early digital release.

Steaming details of the film have not been released yet but it's speculated that it will be on Peacock by July or mid-August. The streamer is also home to Furious 7 and F9.

Fans have argued that Universal Studios's Fast & Furious should have been called off ages ago, but it was recently revealed that the new film will receive two sequels. While this decision is not ideal given the financial turmoil they are in, fans wish them nothing but success.

Fast X synopsis

The official synopsis of the film reads as:

"Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began."

It further continues:

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, is based on a story by Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin, and Zach Dean.

