“Fathers play just as an important role in their children’s lives”: John Lewis Christmas advert receives mixed reactions online

John Lewis & Partners has fans raising debates online over the new Christmas advertisement released on November 9, this Thursday. It is about a young boy named Alfie and his Venus Flytrap plant, Snapper, which acts as a Christmas tree.

The advert's tagline is “Let your traditions grow” and the subject that had fans at crossroads is that Alfie's family consists of three women, a grandmother who gets him the Snapper seed, a mother, and two children, Alfie and his teenage sister.

John Lewis & Partners replied under the above comment, saying:

"Really pleased you enjoyed our Christmas advert. Showing a mum and a grandma, we always attempt to show a broad representation of British life across our advertising. This is a very realistic scenario for thousands of families in the UK."

Many netizens called out the company for not going with more male members in the traditional family. However, some fans were grateful to the department store company for showing a single-parent family as they had lost male family members and were glad to be represented.

John Lewis & Partners Christmas advert sparks debate online as fans divided over Snapper the Venus Flytrap

As the holiday season is just around the corner, companies across the globe are sharing their advertisements to showcase their festive spirit.

John Lewis & Partners, a British high-end department store brand that has outlets throughout the United Kingdom, has introduced a new character to their Christmas collection, Snapper, the Venus Flytrap.

They have shown many characters in the past, including Buster the bouncing dog, Moz the monster, Skye the alien, and Edgar the excitable dragon for the John Lewis advertisement campaigns, as per the Independent.

According to BBC, the music in this year's John Lewis advertisement was written by Italian electro duo Le Feste Antonacci and performed by tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The 2023 Christmas advertisement follows a young boy named Alfie who sees a box titled "Grow Your Own Perfect Christmas Tree" with a small caution, "Fast Growing" at the bottom. The grandmother buys it for him while they shop at a local market.

When they get home, the boy plants the small seed inside the box in a pot and waits for it to grow. As the plant grew bigger and bigger, John Lewis & Partners showed Alfie developing a friendship with the plant, which he named Snapper.

He dresses Snapper like a Christmas tree, however, it grows larger than the living room and starts breaking the furniture.

Snapper is eventually cast out into the family garden by Alfie’s grandmother and mother, while Alfie and the Venus Flytrap watch the family bring in the traditional Pine tree inside.

The plant stays disappointed, freezing outside in the cold weather, only to see Alfie running towards it with his present on Christmas morning.

The whole family follows the child and puts the gifts in front of Snapper, who gobbles them up, tears the gift wrap, and starts throwing the presents inside for the family members to catch. Snapper is accepted into the family with the tagline, "Let your traditions grow."

Fans had mixed reactions after watching the advertisements. Some shared their heartfelt stories of living in single-parent homes and losing their loved ones, while others were disappointed with the lack of male characters and a more traditional advert. Some of the reactions are given below.

Many netizens also showed their support for the new Snapper character and posted pictures of their home-grown Venus Flytraps under the John Lewis X post.

However, some mentioned that they missed the trampolining animals Buster the bouncing dog, and the other more upbeat characters from the department store company's previous advertisements.

The marketing team at John Lewis made a note to reply to almost every comment, positive or negative, under the advert post, which was also appreciated by many fans.